Agencies

MEXICO

Newspaper workers strike

Workers at one of the nation’s main national newspapers have gone on strike to demand better wages and conditions. Strikers on Friday hung a black-and-red flag on the gates of La Jornada in Mexico City. They locked the gates with a chain. One woman shouted: “For all they have done to the workers, strike!” La Jornada’s parent company issued a statement saying the strike had not been approved by 60 percent of its union workers and argued it “should be declared nonexistent.”

UNITED NATIONS

Ban Ki-moon to join Elders

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon is joining The Elders, the group of former world leaders founded by former South African president Nelson Mandela to promote peace, justice and human rights worldwide. Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan is chairman of The Elders. He said on Friday in announcing the appointment that Ban “will bring a unique and valuable perspective based on his record of global leadership and understanding of geopolitics.” Former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, deputy chair of the group, said Ban would take on issues that he championed as secretary-general — climate action, gender equality and action to combat poverty. Ban was secretary-general from 2007 through last year.

UNITED states

Man jailed for hacking CIA

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison in connection with a series of computer hacks that targeted former CIA director John Brennan and other government officials. Andrew Otto Boggs, 23, of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, earlier this year pleaded guilty to unauthorized computer access for his participation in the hacking group “Crackas with Attitude.” In 2015 and last year, the hackers gained access to personal online accounts of senior US government officials. Boggs was known online as “INCURSIO.” The sentence imposed on Friday by District Judge Gerald Bruce Lee in Alexandria matched that sought by prosecutors.

UNITED STATES

Bear invades bedroom

A huge crash jolted 11-year-old Zach Landis awake in his Anchorage home, but it soon became clear this was not an ordinary intruder or even his sisters playing a trick on him. A black bear had just broken through the garden-level window of Zach’s tiny bedroom and was whimpering like a scared dog in the room. The boy screamed, and the man-sized animal bolted out the window and disappeared. The boy scrambled over shattered glass and ran upstairs to tell his parents. His father called police after seeing the damage left behind. No one was hurt, just shaken up.

UNITED STATES

Officer on leave over video

A suburban Chicago police officer captured on video pinning a black teenager to the ground and threatening him for trespassing has been placed on leave. Lansing Mayor Patricia Eidam announced the move on Friday after meeting with the teen’s family. She also said the investigation into the incident, that happened on Saturday last week, would be turned over to an outside governmental agency. A highly viewed Facebook video shows the officer, who was off duty at the time, pinning the 15-year-old to the ground after he and a white minor, who recorded the video, refused his orders to stay off his property.