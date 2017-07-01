Last IS escape route from Raqqa cut off

AFP, BEIRUT

US-backed forces on Thursday cut off the last escape route for the Islamic State (IS) group from Raqqa, trapping the besieged militants inside their de facto Syrian capital.

However, IS fighters hit back with a counterattack that included several suicide bombings against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters trying to seize control of the city.

The SDF captured two villages on the southern bank of the Euphrates River that the militants had been passing through to withdraw from the city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“The SDF has been able to completely encircle Raqqa,” organization head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

It was the latest setback for IS, which declared its “caliphate” straddling Syria and Iraq three years ago, but has since lost most of the territory it once controlled.

It also came as Iraqi forces announced the recapture of an iconic mosque in the IS’ last major Iraqi bastion, Mosul, prompting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to declare “the end” of the “fake” state.

The SDF, backed by a US-led anti-IS coalition, broke into Raqqa on June 6 after spending months chipping away at IS territory around the city.

Its fighters have since captured two eastern and two western districts and are pushing toward the center, where IS fighters are holding tens of thousands of civilians.

About 2,500 militants are fighting in the city, coalition deputy commander Major General Rupert Jones said.

The SDF had surrounded the militants from the north, east and west, but they were still able to escape across the Euphrates to the south.

The advance saw SDF fighters capture the villages of Kasrat Afnan and Kasab on the southern bank of the Euphrates, cutting off the route the militants were using to withdraw to IS-controlled territory.

The SDF has “continued to advance eastward south of the Euphrates River, moving to completely encircle [IS] in Raqqa,” coalition spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon said.

“The SDF now control all high-speed avenues of approach into Raqqa from the south,” he added.

However, the militants appear determined to make a bloody last stand.

Several dozen fighters disguised in SDF uniforms launched an attack from the city center, which they still control, on two districts in the city’s southeast.

They carried out three suicide car bomb attacks, deployed drones armed with explosives, seized six SDF positions and killed several fighters, Abdel Rahman said.

Marking the third anniversary of IS’ declaration of a state on June 29, 2014, IHS Markit said it has since lost more than 60 percent of its territory and 80 percent of its revenue.

In January 2015, the IS controlled about 90,800km2, but by last month, that number dropped to 36,200km2, it said.

The biggest fall was in the first six months of this year, when it lost about 24,000km2, it said.

“Three years after the ‘caliphate’ was declared, it is evident that the group’s governance project has failed,” IHS Markit senior Middle East analyst Columb Strack said.

The IS’ average monthly revenue had plummeted by 80 percent, from US$81 million in the second quarter of 2015 to just US$16 million in the second quarter of this year, it added.