Xi’s entourage takes over two entire luxury hotels

AFP, HONG KONG

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) will want for nothing during his three-day visit to Hong Kong after taking over two entire luxury hotels with more than 1,300 rooms between them.

The glitzy harborfront Grand Hyatt Hong Kong and Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, in the business and commercial district of Wan Chai, are usually bustling with guests, as well as visitors to their popular bars and restaurants.

However, now all entrances are blocked by metal barricades or guarded by security as the politically turbulent territory remains on lockdown for Xi’s landmark trip to mark 20 years since Hong Kong was handed back to China by Britain.

Xi checked in on Thursday and is to leave today, with it unclear who is footing the extensive room bill.

Local media said he would stay in the lower-profile four-star Renaissance for security reasons, with the five-star Hyatt for his entourage.

Staying at the Renaissance reportedly costs as much as HK$28,000 (US$3,587) per night, with the presidential suite including living and dining rooms, a conference room and a marble bathroom.

A presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt costs three times as much, local media reported, with guests asked to call directly to organize bespoke facilities.

One high-end suite at the Grand Hyatt comes equipped with a giant glass-walled infinity bath and in-room spa treatments, the hotel’s Web site said.

Booking out both hotels for two nights at even the most basic standard room rate would be worth more than HK$5 million — more than US$700,000.

The Grand Hyatt confirmed to reporters that “one group of people” had booked out all its rooms, while the adjacent Renaissance would not comment on arrangements.

High-profile visitors usually choose the Grand Hyatt, but stop short of booking out the whole hotel and the one next door.

The hotels are next to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, which is the focal point for the anniversary celebrations and is protected by a massive security cordon, including machine-gun toting police officers and 2m-high water-filled barricades.

Authorities are anxious to keep protesters away from Xi, who is visiting for the first time since he became leader in 2013, as political tensions remain high and concerns grow that Beijing is threatening the semi-autonomous territory’s freedoms.

The nearest protest area to the hotels is almost 500m away, while famous Victoria Harbour has become a restricted flying zone.