Xi oversees massive military parade

AFP, HONG KONG

Tanks, missile launchers and chanting troops yesterday greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a potent display of military might as part of his landmark visit to politically divided Hong Kong.

The show of force came hours after activists were released from police custody following their arrest over a protest.

Xi on Thursday arrived in the territory to mark 20 years since Hong Kong was returned to China by Britain, with authorities desperate to stick to the script during anniversary celebrations.

A huge security operation has shut down large parts of the territory, with thousands of police deployed to keep away demonstrators angry at Beijing’s tightening grip on the freedoms of nearly 8 million people.

Xi yesterday morning inspected troops at the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) airfield in rural northern Hong Kong, wearing a black Mao suit and riding an open-top camouflage jeep in the largest military parade since the 1997 handover.

Xi, who oversees the PLA in his role as chairman of the powerful Chinese Central Military Commission, repeatedly shouted: “Hello comrades!” and “Comrades, you are working hard!” into four microphones fixed atop the jeep as martial music blared in the background.

The troops responded in unison: “Hail to you, chief!” and “Serve the people!”

Armored vehicles topped with missile launchers and military helicopters lined Xi’s path along the airstrip for the eight-minute extravaganza.

Members of the public waved flags from packed stands and were given gift bags that contained a camouflage cap, water and snacks in the blazing heat.

Media were issued a notice ahead of the event barring them from bringing an eclectic list of items, including makeup, deodorant, plants, animals, opium and heroin.

There were fears that the PLA would crack down in Hong Kong when it was returned to China, particularly after the brutal crushing of student protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, but it has kept a very low profile. Yesterday’s parade was a rare display.

The PLA is responsible for defending the territory and comprises only mainland troops, with Hong Kong residents unable to serve, but it is barred from interfering in local affairs.

A banner behind the troops read: “Fully implementing ‘one country, two systems,’ this great policy,” referring to Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous setup.

Hong Kong’s large and well-equipped police force — dominated by Hong Kong recruits — remains responsible for routine domestic security and was protecting the streets surrounding the base yesterday.

Security has been tight ahead of the anniversary, with about 9,000 police reportedly deployed to maintain order.

As part of the handover deal, Hong Kong was guaranteed rights including freedom of speech and an independent judiciary for 50 years, but there are concerns those liberties are disappearing as Beijing becomes ever more assertive.

Student protest leader Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and Hong Kong Legislator Nathan Law (羅冠聰) were among those detained by police on Wednesday night for “public nuisance” over a protest a stone’s throw away from the hotels where Xi and his entourage are staying.

The 26 activists arrested were released from police custody early yesterday after threatening to go to the Hong Kong High Court to petition against their ongoing incarceration.