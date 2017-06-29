Agencies

UNITED STATES

‘Time’ seeks fakes’ removal

Time magazine has asked that fake covers bearing the image of President Donald Trump be removed from his golf clubs. The Washington Post on Tuesday reported that a framed Time cover featuring Trump and the headline “Donald Trump: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” [sic], seen hanging at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, was faked. The cover was reportedly on display at four other golf clubs owned by the president. The image, dated March 1, 2009, had never run in the magazine in any format, a Time spokeswoman said. The real March edition featured actor Kate Winslet. “I can confirm that this is not a real Time cover,” Kerri Chyka of Time told the Washington Post. The newspaper said Time had asked the Trump organization to remove the covers from display.

UNITED STATES

No plans for tour: Cosby

Bill Cosby on Tuesday said he has no plans to hold town hall events to discuss sexual assault, days after his spokesman suggested the comedian planned a series of public talks to educate men about how to avoid false accusations. Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, first put forward the idea for the town hall talks in an interview with a Birmingham, Alabama, TV station last week, five days after Cosby’s sex assault trial ended in a hung jury. The proposal drew immediate criticism from a lawyer representing some of the dozens of women who have leveled sex assault accusations at the 79-year-old entertainer.

UNITED STATES

Palin sues ‘New York Times’

Former vice presidential nominee and Alaska governor Sarah Palin is accusing the New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-representative Gabby Giffords. In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, Palin’s lawyers said the New York Times “violated the law and its own policies” when it accused her of inciting the 2011 attack that killed six people. The lawsuit refers to a June editorial in the New York Times on the shooting of Representative Steve Scalise. The editorial was later corrected.

UNITED STATES

Podesta talks to committee

Former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s former campaign chairman on Tuesday met with a House committee investigating Russia’s interference in last year’s presidential election. John Podesta spoke with members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence behind closed doors. He told reporters afterward he was “happy to cooperate,” but could not say what questions he had been asked or detail his answers. The hacking of Podesta’s personal e-mail account and the release of those e-mails by WikiLeaks during the late stages of the campaign is one focus of the committee’s investigation.

UNITED STATES

NYC castle to be restored

An iconic castle in New York City’s Central Park is set to undergo a US$6 million restoration this fall. NY1 TV reported that Belvedere Castle, a 19th century centerpiece of the park and one of its most visited sites, is to be cleaned and waterproofed later this year. The Central Park Conservancy said it would install a new drainage system and rejuvenate the original wood designs of the castle’s pavilions. Chief landscape architect Christopher Nolan said the castle was last restored in 1983.

SPAIN

Six IS suspects arrested