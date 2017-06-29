Republicans postpone healthcare vote

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul after resistance from members of their own party, while US President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.

The delay put the future of a long-time top Republican priority in doubt amid concerns about the Senate bill from both moderate and conservative Republicans. With US Democrats united in their opposition, Republicans can afford to lose only two votes among their own ranks in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been pushing for a vote ahead of the recess that starts at the end of next week. The legislation would repeal major elements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, and shrink the Medicaid government healthcare program for the poor.

“We’re going to press on,” McConnell said after announcing the delay, adding that leaders would keep working to make senators “comfortable” with the bill. “We’re optimistic we’re going to get to a result that is better than the ‘status quo.’”

At the White House meeting with most of the 52 Republican senators, Trump said it was vital to reach agreement on the Senate healthcare measure, because Obamacare was “melting down.”

“So we’re going to talk and we’re going to see what we can do. We’re getting very close,” Trump told the senators, but added: “If we don’t get it done, it’s just going to be something that we’re not going to like, and that’s okay.”

McConnell, whose party has a razor-thin majority in the Senate, told reporters that Republican leaders would work through the week to win over the 50 senators needed to pass the bill, with a vote planned after the recess.

US Vice President Mike Pence could provide the crucial vote needed to break a tie.

The US House of Representatives last month passed its own version of a healthcare bill, but the Senate bill has been criticized from both the left and the right. Moderate Republicans are worried millions of people would lose their insurance.

Conservatives have said the bill does not do enough to erase Obamacare.

The bill’s prospects were not helped by a US Congressional Budget Office analysis released on Monday that said it would cause 22 million Americans to lose insurance over the next decade, although it would reduce the federal deficit by US$321 billion over that period.

The report prompted Senator Susan Collins, a Republican moderate, to say she could not support the bill as it stands.

At least four conservative Republican senators said they were still opposed after the analysis.

Three more Republicans — Rob Portman of Ohio, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia — said after the delay was announced that they oppose the current draft.

Portman and Capito cited the bill’s Medicaid cutbacks and how that would hurt efforts to combat the opioid epidemic that has taken a heavy toll in their states.

The Medicaid program was expanded under former US president Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Passing the measure would be a win for Trump as he seeks to shift attention after weeks of questions over Russia’s role in last year’s US presidential election.

McConnell has promised since 2010 that Republicans, who view Obamacare as a costly government intrusion, would destroy the law “root and branch” if they controlled the US Congress and the White House. Republicans worry a failure to deliver would cost them votes in next year’s congressional elections.