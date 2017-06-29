Japan carrier forces paralyzed man to crawl onto plane

AFP, TOKYO

A Japanese budget airline yesterday apologized for forcing a man in a wheelchair to crawl up a set of stairs to board his flight.

Hideto Kijima, 44, was returning last month to Osaka from a vacation in Amami, a small island off southern Japan, when a Vanilla Air employee told him that company safety rules banned anyone from carrying him up the stairs.

NO LIFT

There was no lift at the small airport to move disabled passengers from the tarmac up to the jet’s door.

Kijima, who is paralyzed from the waist down, said in a blog he was forced to crawl up the stairs using only his arms.

The Asahi Shimbun said the man pulled himself up about 17 steps.

Vanilla Air, the budget arm of All Nippon Airways, yesterday said that it has apologized to Kijima.

“We’re sorry that we caused him that hardship,” a company spokesman said, adding that the carrier has since made it mandatory to have lifts for physically challenged patrons at that airport.

DANGEROUS?

The airline had previously barred passengers who could not walk from boarding a flight at Amami because it was dangerous to carry someone up the stairs, the spokesman said.

Kijima, a frequent traveler outside Japan, yesterday told Nippon TV he was “surprised” when staff said he would not be able to fly if he could not walk up the stairs.

“I wondered if the airport employees didn’t think that was wrong,” he added.