Agencies

UNITED STATES

Weed killer goes on list

California Regulators on Monday took a pivotal step toward becoming the first state to require the popular weed killer Roundup to come with a label warning that it is known to cause cancer. Officials announced that starting on Friday next week the weed killer’s main ingredient, glyphosate, will appear on a list the state keeps of potentially cancerous chemicals. A year later, the listing could come with warning labels on the product, officials said. However, manufacturer Monsanto has filed an appeal after losing in court to block the labeling, arguing that Roundup does not cause cancer and that the labels would harm its business.

NETHERLANDS

Srebrenica ruling upheld

An appeals court yesterday ruled that the government was partially liable in the deaths of about 300 Muslim men murdered by Bosnian Serb forces in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. The ruling largely upheld a civil court’s 2014 judgement that said the state was liable in the deaths of the Bosnian Muslim men who were turned over by Dutch UN peacekeepers to Bosnian Serb forces in July 1995 and subsequently killed. Hague Appeals Court presiding judge Gepke Dulek says that because the soldiers sent the men off the Dutch compound along with other refugees seeking shelter there, “they were deprived of the chance of survival.” The men were among about 8,000 Muslim men and boys killed by Bosnian Serb forces in Europe’s worst massacre since World War II.

UNITED STATES

‘Pharma Bro’ case opens

Several prospective jurors have been excused from the federal securities fraud trial of an ex-pharmaceutical company executive because they claimed they could not be impartial. During jury questioning on Monday, several potential jurors said they could not ignore 34-year-old Martin Shkreli’s reputation for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent. One of them called him “the face of corporate greed.” Another said he is “the most hated man in America.”

UNITED STATES

U2 bassist thanks band

U2 bassist Adam Clayton on Monday night thanked his bandmates for their support during his treatment and recovery from alcohol abuse years ago after receiving an award from MusiCares, a foundation that helps musicians get treatment for addiction. At an event in New York City, Clayton spoke of how hard it was to overcome his addiction, partly because he did not think he could be in a rock band and not drink. He says he was convinced to get treatment by friends Eric Clapton and The Who’s Pete Townshend. He also got crucial support from his own bandmates.

AUSTRALIA

Official warns Depp

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce yesterday threatened to launch a new “war on terrier” by saying that actor Johnny Depp could face perjury charges. Depp and then-wife Amber Heard violated quarantine laws when they failed to declare her dogs Pistol and Boo on arrival in the country in 2015. At the time, the couple’s lawyers claimed it was a misunderstanding. However, legal documents in case between the actor and his former business managers allegedly show Depp was “fully aware” he was breaking the laws, according to People magazine. It claimed the documents show Depp “pressured one of his long-term employees to ‘take the fall.’” Joyce told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that if the allegations were true, “there’s a word for that: it is called perjury.”