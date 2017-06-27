Agencies

SPAIN

Fire prompts evacuation

Hundreds of firefighters on Sunday battled to contain a fire after it broke out at a nature reserve in the south, authorities said. The fire forced authorities to evacuate 1,850 people, many of whom were staying at a camp site, the Andalusian authorities said. No injuries were reported. The blaze started overnight on Saturday and had by morning encroached on the Donana Natural Park at Moguer in the southern region of Andalusia, Jose Fiscal, deputy head of the regional environment protection authority, told national television.

LIBYA

Refugees rescued at sea

An Irish naval ship rescued 712 people, including pregnant women and infants, off the coast of Tripoli as part of an international refugee rescue effort, Ireland’s Defence Forces said yesterday. The LE Eithne led the rescue of multiple vessels in distress 40km northwest of Tripoli throughout Sunday. Six refugees, including one baby, were revived from states of unconsciousness. The ship is to transport the people, including 14 pregnant women and four infants below the age of four months, to a designated “port of safety” to be handed over to Italian authorities. “I’m very proud to say all lives were saved, no lives were lost. It was a complex operation where lives were at stake at every turn over a full eight-hour period,” Commander Brian Fitzgerald told national broadcaster RTE from the ship.

MEXICO

Police commander killed

Armed attackers burst into a restaurant and killed the federal police commander for Veracruz state and a second officer. The police officers were among at least 10 people slain in Veracruz state on Saturday, including four children from one family, local officials said. Veracruz Governor Miguel Angel Yunes released a video calling the killers “beasts” and “cowards,” and repeated his vow to crack down on organized crime in the Gulf coast state. “We are going to do everything, whatever it may be,” he said. “Veracruz will not be hostage to these animals.”

UNITED STATES

Utah wildfire slows down

Better weather conditions have limited the growth of a wildfire in Utah that has prompted the evacuation of 1,500 people from hundreds of homes and cabins, officials said on Sunday night. In southern California, a wildfire broke out after a car crashed on a freeway and prompted evacuations of nearby homes in the city of Santa Clarita. The blaze in Utah, which is being battled by about 1,000 firefighters, covers nearly 174km2 and is 10 percent contained. It was accidentally started on June 17 by someone using a torch to burn weeds. The fire in California started on Sunday afternoon in Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to shut down all lanes of a highway.

ALBANIA

Socialists win election

Preliminary results show that the left-wing Socialist Party has won a new governing mandate in crucial elections in the country’s bid to launch membership negotiations with the EU. The Central Election Commission’s preliminary results after counting one-third of the votes yesterday morning show the Socialist party of Prime Minister Edi Rama winning almost half the votes compared with 28 percent of the opposition Democratic party of Lulzim Basha. Turnout fell to 47 percent, or 6 points lower than in previous polls in 2013.