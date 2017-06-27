Mongolian voters pick president

AFP, ULAN BATOR

Mongolians yesterday cast ballots to choose between a horse breeder, a judoka and a feng shui master in a presidential election rife with corruption scandals and nationalist rhetoric.

From its sprawling steppes to its capital and even in yurts serving as polling stations, people began to vote in the landlocked country sandwiched between Russia and China that was once viewed as an oasis of democracy full of economic promise.

Nomadic herders filed into a yurt in the city of Erdene Sum 100km east of Ulan Bator to cast their ballots, wearing the traditional deel coat, fedoras and boots.

“As a voter I believe justice is the most important thing for Mongolia,” said Dendev Boris, 63, who unlike others showed up in a business suit.

“There must be justice in every industry,” he said. “I haven’t taken the corruption allegations too seriously because they have not been proven.”

The resource-rich nation of just 3 million has in recent years struggled with mounting debt and low voter turnout.

The next president is to inherit a US$5.5 billion IMF-led bailout designed to stabilize its economy and lessen its dependence on China, which purchases 80 percent of Mongolian exports.

However, voters have heard little from the three candidates about unemployment and jobs — their top concerns in opinion polls — as campaigns have instead focused on their opponents’ allegedly shady pasts.

Among the accusations are a 60 billion togrog (US$25.44 million) scheme to sell government posts, hefty offshore accounts and a clandestine donation from a member of a South Korean church — all of which the candidates have denied.

The campaign was also marked by moments of anti-Chinese sentiment, with candidate Mieygombo Enkhbold of the parliament-ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP) publishing his family tree to rebuff claims of Chinese blood.

“[The election] is truly testing the nerves of voters,” said Gerel Orgil, a Mongolian public opinion analyst. “It’s been like watching a bullfight.”

Enkhbold, a horse breeder and former Ulan Bator mayor, is considered the establishment candidate.

He faces brash businessman Khaltmaa Battulga of the outgoing president’s opposition Democratic Party, a property tycoon and former head of the judo association.

The third candidate is Sainkhuu Ganbaatar of the Mongolian People’s Revolutionary Party, a former independent who once headed a feng shui practice.

While Enkhbold and Battulga are considered the main contenders, Ganbaatar is expected to garner enough votes to trigger the country’s first ever run-off.

Several voters described the campaigns as “dark” and accused the candidates of using smear jobs to distract from real issues.

“Ganbaatar is the only one who speaks the voice of the regular people of Mongolia,” said Zundui Gombojav, a 60-year-old unemployed disabled man. “For 27 years, we have chosen the two largest parties, but they have done nothing.”

Other voters were concerned that electing Enkhbold would give absolute power to the MPP, which already holds the majority of seats in parliament.

Daram Erdebayar, a 61-year-old retired teacher, had previously been loyal to the MPP, but decided to support Battulga after a recording surfaced in which Enkhbold and other MPP officials were allegedly discussing a plan to hand public jobs to the highest bidders.

He said several teachers in the capital’s ger districts — slums comprised of yurts and ramshackle houses on the city outskirts — were abruptly fired in recent years after working in the same schools for decades.