Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - Page 4　

Police use pepper spray to break up clashes at protest

Reuters, SYDNEY

Australian police yesterday fired pepper spray to break up clashes between right-wing nationalists and anti-racism protesters on the streets of Melbourne, the latest protest held by anti-immigration groups in the nation.

Far-right protesters from the True Blue Crew, which says it is opposed to refugees and the “Islamization” of Australia, faced off with members of a left-wing coalition promoting tolerance in the city.

Australia has seen a rise in far-right groups and political parties opposed to Islam and Asian immigration following a number of “lone wolf” attacks by home-grown radicals.

Victoria Police said one person was arrested for possession of a weapon and one detained for breach of the peace, and a knife and a knuckle-duster were confiscated.

“Police were forced to deploy capsicum spray when a small number of protestors attempted to breach a police line, with one person given aftercare as a result of the capsicum spray,” a spokeswoman said.

Television footage showed nationalist protesters holding Australian flags on poles or draped around their shoulders, while opposition protesters held placards with anti-racism messages.

The rally attracted hundreds of protesters and a heavy police presence kept the opposing groups separated, local media reported.

Australia has been on high alert for home-grown terrorist attacks since 2014 and officials say they have thwarted several plots.

Far-right groups and political parties like Pauline Hanson’s One Nation have seized on the mood to push anti-immigration agendas, while concern about immigration has also seeped into the mainstream political discourse.

