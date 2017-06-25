Agencies

UNITED STATES

Doomsday planes damaged

Two of the Pentagon’s specially reinforced “Doomsday” planes, designed to withstand the heat from a nuclear blast, were grounded after being damaged by a tornado, the US Air Force said on Friday. The Boeing E4-Bs, built in the 1970s during the Cold War, are essentially flying command centers that can refuel in the sky and are designed to remain airborne for days on end in times of crisis. The air force has four E4-Bs, which also shuttle the secretary of defense around the world. Two were damaged on Friday last week at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska when a tornado whipped through the area with little advance warning.

TURKEY

Five electrocuted at park

Five people, including three children, died on Friday after being electrocuted at a water park in western Turkey, reports said. The manager of the park in Akyazi and his son jumped into the water in an effort to save the children, who were caught in an electrical current, the private Dogan news agency reported. However, the men also became trapped in the current and were electrocuted. It was not immediately clear what had caused the tragedy, but the state-run Anadolu news agency reported that a probe has been launched.

UNITED STATES

Colleague shoots officer

A black St Louis police officer, who was off-duty when he heard a commotion near his home and tried to help fellow officers arrest three black suspects, was shot by a white officer who did not recognize him, police said. A white officer who had just arrived on the scene of a suspected crime on Wednesday night saw the off-duty officer walking toward other officers and shot the man in the arm “fearing for his safety,” a police statement said. The wounded officer, who is 38 years old and has been with the department for 11 years, was taken to a hospital and later released. The officer who shot the off-duty officer is 36 years old and has been with the department for more than eight years. Officers shot one of the suspects in the ankle. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his wound and is in custody.

UNITED STATES

CNN uses sketch artist

US media went back to the past on Friday to cover the daily White House press briefing, after President Donald Trump’s administration banned cameras from the event. Cable news channel CNN sent sketch artist Bill Hennessy to the West Wing press room, a change from the courtrooms where he normally works. Instead of broadcasting the briefing live, CNN carried only audio of White House spokesman Sean Spicer’s session with journalists. The channel then prominently featured Hennessy’s sketches in its afternoon programming while stressing that cameras had not been allowed.

UNITED STATES

TV crew robbed during report

While a television news crew was gathering footage for a story about crime in the Albuquerque downtown area, a thief drove off in the station’s SUV. The Albuquerque Journal reported on Friday. KOB news director Michelle Donaldson said the vehicle was recovered within half an hour without police assistance by following the GPS tracking device that was on board. She said the thief had fled the scene and the car was found locked with the keys missing. The crew was in the area reporting on recent concerns about crime and safety.