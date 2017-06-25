US student’s sudden death is a ‘mystery’: Pyongyang

Reuters, SEOUL

North Korea on Friday said the death of US university student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home was a mystery and dismissed accusations that Warmbier had died because of torture and beating during his captivity as “groundless.”

Warmbier was “a victim of the policy of strategic patience” of former US president Barack Obama, whose government never requested his release, a spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to comments carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The fact that Warmbier died suddenly in less than a week just after his return to the US ... is a mystery to us as well,” KCNA quoted the spokesman as saying.

Warmbier, 22, was arrested while visiting the reclusive country as a tourist. He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his hotel, North Korean state media said.

He was sent home last week suffering from brain damage and in what US doctors called a state of unresponsive wakefulness. He died on Monday.

Washington had repeatedly requested the release of Warmbier under the Obama administration, the US Department of State’s East Asia Bureau spokeswoman Katina Adams said.

A former senior department official said the US had made repeated requests for Warmbier’s release on humanitarian grounds under Obama, including via the North Korean mission at the UN, via the Swedish mission in Pyongyang, at unofficial talks with North Korean officials involving former US officials and via third parties.

Warmbier’s death fanned a conflict between the North and the US that was already aggravated by North Korea’s defiant missile launches and two nuclear tests since early last year as part of its effort to build a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of hitting the US mainland.

A US official on Thursday said that North Korea had conducted another test of a rocket engine believed to be linked to Pyongyang’s ICBM program.

US President Donald Trump blamed “the brutality of the North Korean regime” for Warmbier’s death.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who had advocated talks with the North, said Pyongyang had a “heavy responsibility” in the events leading up to the University of Virginia student’s death.

The North’s unnamed spokesman said that such accusations were part of a smear campaign to slander the country that had given “medical treatments and care with all sincerity” to a person who was “clearly a criminal.”

US doctors who traveled to the North last week to bring Warmbier home recognized that the North had provided him with medical treatment, the spokesman said. “To make it clear, we are the biggest victim of this incident.”