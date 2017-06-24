Agencies

JAPAN

Panda’s sex determined

A panda born earlier this month is a female, Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo said yesterday, adding that the little cub appeared to be in good health. The cub’s sex was confirmed based on photographs sent to a panda research center in the shy animal’s native China, a zoo spokesman said. Pandas are born pink, hairless and weighing about 100g — so small it can be difficult to determine their sex. The little cub is drinking her mother’s milk, the spokesman said, adding she is now 17.6cm long and weighs 283.9g.

UNITED STATES

Roadkill added to menu

Some folks in Oregon might not want to ask, when served an elk burger or a venison steak, where the meat came from. Under a roadkill bill passed overwhelmingly by the state legislature and signed by the governor, motorists who crash into the animals can now harvest the meat to eat. About 20 other states also allow people to take meat from animals killed by vehicles. Aficionados say roadkill can be high-quality, grass-fed food. “Eating roadkill is healthier for the consumer than meat laden with antibiotics, hormones and growth stimulants, as most meat is today,” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said.

UNITED STATES

CIA admits candy theft

The CIA this week said that it had been compromised for months in 2013 by a network of high-tech snack thieves. A report shows the intelligence body discovered that insider hackers had stolen more than US$3,300 worth of potato chips, chocolate bars and other snacks from its vending machines. The culprits were “contractors,” the report said, adding that an unidentified contractor figured out how to get snacks without paying. The machines took stored value payment cards from the FreedomPay company. The contractor figured out that if you disconnect the cable that connects the machines with FreedomPay’s cloud-based payment systems, they would accept a card that has no more funds.

BRAZIL

Road pileup kills 21

Twenty-one people were killed in the country’s southeast on Thursday when a truck loaded with rocks smashed into a bus and two ambulances, officials said. The pileup in Espirito Santo state also left 13 people injured, the security services said. It was the third major road accident in the nation this month. The injured were taken to a hospital in Guarapari, near the site of the accident, the state security department said. Thirteen of the dead were in the bus, while the other victims were in the ambulances and truck. About 47,000 people die on Brazil’s roads each year, according to 2013 figures from the WHO.