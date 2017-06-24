Car bomb kills at least 11 in Pakistan

Reuters, QUETTA, Pakistan

A suicide car bomber killed at least 11 people, including four police officers, in an attack near a checkpoint in the volatile southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta yesterday, officials said.

It appeared the bomber had detonated a car packed with explosives, Baluchistan Province police director-general Abdul Razzaq Cheema told reporters.

At least 11 bodies were taken to hospital, along with 19 wounded people, said Wasim Baig, a spokesman for the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

Four of those killed were police officers, while nine security officials were among the wounded, said Fareed Sumalan, a doctor at the Civil Hospital.

Jamaat ur Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a message sent to reporters by spokesman Asad Mansur.

Baluchistan government spokesman Anwar Ul-Haq Kakar said the blast happened near the office of the inspector general (IG) of police when officers stopped the car to search it near a checkpoint.

“It’s possible the IG office was the target, or the assailants were trying to enter the [army] cantonment, which is close by,” he said.

Television footage showed emergency services rushing to the scene, which was covered in debris, while security officials cordoned off the area.

The normally busy intersection — which lies between a girls’ school, a girls’ college, the police office and the entrance to the army cantonment — was relatively quiet because yesterday was a public holiday ahead of the Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

Quetta is about 100km east of the border with Afghanistan and is the capital of Baluchistan, which has been plagued by militant violence.