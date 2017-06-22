Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Lack of towels at nude swim

A towel shortage yesterday morning added an extra chill to a nude midwinter swim in Sandy Bay in Hobart, Tasmania. More than 1,000 people turned up at dawn to mark the winter solstice with a quick dip in the Derwent River as part of the Dark Mofo arts festival. The water temperature was a cool 14?C, but the air was 7?C. The event requires preregistration and supplies towels, but the unprecedented number of attendees meant that the towels quickly ran out.

VIETNAM

Official sacked over spill

The director of the Environment Protection Management Department has been fired for negligence over a toxic waste dump that killed tonnes of fish in a major crisis last year, according to officials and state media. Luong Duy Hanh is the latest official to be punished over the toxic leak, which was blamed on the Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corp plant, a unit of Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics Corp. State media yesterday reported that Hanh was sacked because he failed to properly oversee the steel plant project. He was blamed for not “consulting and supervising the implementation of the environmental protection unit during the construction and pilot operation” of the plant, according to the state-controlled Thanh Nien daily.

INDONESIA

Anti-terror laws tightened

The government has drafted a law allowing authorities to jail for up to 15 years citizens coming home after joining militant groups abroad, lawmakers said yesterday. “The new criminal code adopts the principle of universality, which means that wherever an Indonesian citizen commits a crime, they can be legally processed in Indonesia,” lawmaker Arsul Sani said.

The legislation is likely to be approved in September.

UNITED KINGDOM

No ‘sticking point’ in talks

There is no one sticking point in talks between Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, but a deal to support May’s minority government could take some time, her deputy said yesterday. “There’s no individual sticking point. Talks are progressing,” First Secretary of State Damian Green, who is effectively May’s deputy, told the BBC. “So we have a lot in common, but we are two different parties and so it will take some time to reach a deal.”

UNITED STATES

Castile footage released

The release of dashboard camera video of a black motorist’s fatal shooting by a Minnesota police officer is renewing the pain of the event for many people. Investigators on Tuesday released the video from police officer Jeronimo Yanez’s squad car. It was part of their investigation into 32-year-old Philando Castile’s death. The footage was made public just days after Yanez was acquitted in the case. Castile was shot in July last year in the St Paul, Minnesota, suburb of Falcon Heights after informing Yanez he had a gun. Minneapolis Urban League president Steven Belton said the video showed “a 21st century lynching.” Yanez testified that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out his gun and he feared for his life. The video does not show what happened inside the car.

ARGENTINA

Fernandez launches party

Former president Cristina Fernandez has returned to the nation’s political stage, launching a new party and promising to fight the economic policies of her conservative successor. The woman who governed Argentina from 2007 to 2015 told a rally in Buenos Aires on Tuesday that the party would be called Citizens Unity and would compete in October’s midterm elections. President Mauricio Macri was elected on a platform to clean up corruption and regenerate the economy with a pro-business government that would reverse some of the policies of left-leaning Fernandez.