UNITED STATES

Cocaine found in Fisher

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death. The report released on Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later. It also found traces of heroin and MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy, but they could not determine when Fisher had taken those drugs. The findings were based on toxicology screenings done on samples taken when the actress arrived at a Los Angeles hospital. Coroner’s officials have ruled Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors.

Google teams up on jobs

Google is trying to turn its search engine into an employment engine. As of yesterday, job hunters can see help-wanted listings that Google’s search engine collects across the Internet, but without duplicating the jobs posted on different sites. Google has teamed up with a variety of help-wanted and employer-rating services, including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor and Facebook. Employer ratings from current and former workers will also be shown, as well as typical commute times to job locations.

Refugee now UNICEF envoy

UNICEF on Monday announced the appointment of its youngest goodwill ambassador — 19-year-old Syrian refugee and education activist Muzoon Almellehan. UNICEF Deputy executive director Justin Forsyth said that Muzoon is the first goodwill envoy with official refugee status. UNICEF said Muzoon received support from the agency while she was living in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. Muzoon said when she fled Syria she only took her school books with her. “As a refugee, I saw what happens when children are forced into early marriage or manual labor,” she said. Working with UNICEF, she said, will help to “give these children a voice and to get them into school.”

GERMANY

Raids linked to hate speech

The Federal Criminal Police Office is taking action against 36 people suspected of posting hate speech online, most of them accused of far-right incitement. The office said police across the country early yesterday searched homes of suspects, questioned them and took unspecified “further measures.” There was no word of any arrests. The so-called “day of action against hate postings” followed a similar exercise last year.

Judge mulls pot sales bid

A Nevada judge was expected to decide yesterday whether the state can move forward with plans for medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling pot for recreational use for the first time on July 1. Lawyers for the liquor industry and the Nevada Department of Taxation argued at a daylong hearing before Carson City District Judge James Wilson on Monday whether the state has the authority to issue marijuana distribution licenses necessary to launch the sales to anyone besides alcohol distributors. It has been legal for adults to possess up to an ounce (28g) of marijuana in Nevada and consume it in private residences since the beginning of this year, but currently only medical dispensaries can sell it and only to people with medical cards.