INDONESIA

Foreigners escape prison

Police said four foreign inmates have escaped from a prison on Bali. Kuta Utara police station officer Putu Ika Prabawa said prison officers became aware of the escape yesterday while conducting a morning check of inmates at the Kerobokan penitentiary in Denpasar. Prabawa said it is believed the four men escaped through a 50cm-by-70cm hole in a wall that connects to a 15m-long water tunnel that heads toward a main street. He identified the four as 33-year-old Australian Shaun Edward Davidson, 43-year-old Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, 31-year-old Indian Sayed Mohammed Said and 50-year-old Malaysian Tee Koko King bin Tee Kim Sai.

CHINA

Synthetic opioids banned

China has announced it is banning a deadly synthetic opioid called U-47700 and three other synthetic drugs. U-47700 has until now been a legal alternative to fentanyl and potent derivatives like carfentanil. Its usage has been growing among US opioid addicts. Last year, the US Drug Enforcement Administration listed U-47700 in the category of the most dangerous drugs it regulates, saying it was associated with dozens of fatalities. Some of the pills taken from Prince’s estate after the musician’s overdose death last year contained U-47700. National Narcotics Control Commission deputy director Deng Ming said the drugs would be added to China’s list of controlled substances as of Saturday next week.

SOUTH KOREA

Octopus inspires patch

The clinging power of octopus tentacles has inspired a breakthrough new adhesive patch that works on wet and oily surfaces with potentially huge medical and industrial uses, researchers said. Octopuses are among the most intelligent and behaviorally diverse of all invertebrates, but it was their extreme strength that attracted the interest of the research team from Sungkyunkwan University. The team found the octopus’ suction power was due to small balls inside the suction cups that line each of their tentacles. The new “wet-tolerant” adhesive patch has been hailed as a breakthrough by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

QATAR

Neighbors’ blockade rapped

Qatar yesterday hit out at four Arab nations for cutting diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha’s alleged support for terrorism, accusing them of a “publicity stunt” aimed solely at attacking its image and reputation. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar on June 5 in the worst diplomatic crisis in the region in years. “The blockade has been ongoing for two weeks and the blockading nations have offered no formula for resolving the crisis,” Government Communications Office Director Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al Thani said in a statement.”

SAUDI ARABIA

Boat seized near oilfield

The navy seized a boat carrying weapons as it approached the kingdom’s offshore Marjan oilfield in the Gulf on Friday evening, the official Saudi Press Agency reported yesterday. Two other boats that also approached Marjan managed to escape after the navy fired warning shots, the agency said. The captured boat was carrying weapons “for subversive purposes,” the report said. The report had no word on the registration of the vessels or the nationality of the crew, but added without elaborating that vessels were bearing white and red flags.

PORTUGAL

Wildfires still blazing

More than 1,500 firefighters in the nation were still battling to control major wildfires in a central region where one blaze killed 62 people. Reinforcements were due to arrive yesterday, including more water-dropping aircraft from Spain, France and Italy as part of a EU cooperation program. Portugal is observing three days of national mourning after 62 people were killed in a wildfire on Saturday night around the town of Pedrogao Grande, which is by far the deadliest on record.