Agencies

AFGHANISTAN

Pakistani officials missing

Two officials from Pakistan’s consulate in eastern Afghanistan have gone missing during a road trip, Islamabad said yesterday, urging Kabul to ensure their safety. The incident came days after a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to war-torn Afghanistan. “Two officials of our Jalalabad Consulate General are missing since June 16 while commuting to Pakistan by road,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said. “The matter has been raised with the relevant Afghan authorities, who have informed that all efforts were in hand to probe the incident.” Relations with Afghanistan have soured over claims that Islamabad secretly supports insurgents trying to topple the Afghan government. Afghan officials frequently accuse the nation of supporting the Taliban and providing sanctuary for the guerrillas on its soil in hopes of maintaining influence in Afghanistan.

EGYPT

Bomb kills policeman

A roadside bomb yesterday killed a policeman and wounded four others on a highway on the southern outskirts of Cairo, the interior ministry said. “A bomb buried by the side of the road exploded” as the vehicle drove by in the early hours of the morning, the ministry said in a statement. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but extremists have carried out many attacks on the police and army since the 2013 army toppling of former president Mohammed Morsi. The nation is fighting a long-running insurgency by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group in North Sinai Province, in which hundreds of soldiers and policemen have been killed. In past months, another militant group called Hasm Movement has claimed responsibility for attacks in Cairo and the Nile Delta, most of them targeting policemen.

UNITED STATES

Beyonce gives birth to twins

US singer Beyonce has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, several celebrity news Web sites reported yesterday, citing unidentified sources. Beyonce, 35, and rapper and music producer Jay Z already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. E! News, citing multiple unidentified sources, reported the birth and that Jay Z and Blue Ivy were seen at a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday. Us Weekly, also citing multiple unidentified sources, reported that the couple welcomed twins earlier this week. “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” one unidentified source told People. A representative for Beyonce did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The celebrity news Web sites did not provide additional details, such as the date and time the twins were born or the sex of the infants.

UNITED STATES

New Zealand expecting FTA

New Zealand Minister of Trade Todd McClay said the US signaled it was open to a free-trade agreement (FTA) when the time was right and did not see any major issues because of the good relationship between the two nations. “I’ve welcomed their interest in an FTA as a demonstration of the good shape our trading relationship is in,” McClay said yesterday following talks in Washington with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and other officials. New Zealand has a target for 90 percent of its goods trade to be covered by FTAs by 2030. The nation will be an important part of achieving that goal and the discussions this week in Washington were encouraging, McClay said.