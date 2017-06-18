Agencies

UNITED STATES

Star teacher shows pride

Rhode Island’s Teacher of the Year is drawing attention for his display of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) pride in a photographic opportunity with President Donald Trump. The photograph posted on Facebook from Nikos Giannopoulos’ visit to the Oval Office in April shows the teacher wearing a rainbow pin on his suit jacket and casually waving a lacey black fan alongside Trump and the first lady. Giannopoulos posted the photograph to Facebook on Thursday. His caption for the image included three rainbow emojis and said: “Rhode Island Teacher of the Year 2017 meets the 45th President of the United States. That’s all.” In a previous post, Giannopoulos said he wore the pin “to represent my gratitude for the LGBTQ community” and brought the fan “to celebrate the joy and freedom of gender non-conformity.” “Taking pride in queer identity means rejecting the shame imposed upon us by a harsh society,” he wrote. “It means opening yourself up to a lifetime of criticism and misunderstanding, but knowing that it’s worth it to be able to live authentically.”

UNITED STATES

Man dies in Niagara plunge

The first person to survive a death-defying plunge into Niagara Falls without protection has died after apparently attempting the feat again in an inflatable ball, US media said. A body discovered in the Niagara River has been identified as Kirk Jones, 53, who had jumped into the falls in 2003 and lived, the Syracuse Post-Standard said, citing New York State Park Police. Jones had tried going over the 51 meter-high falls — which straddle the Canada, US border — on April 19, local authorities said. The inflatable ball was found empty at the foot of the thundering water. Having miraculously survived the drop in 2003 in nothing more than his normal clothes, Jones swam to a rock at the bottom of the gorge, where he was found by emergency crews. “There was a whirlpool. I can see why people die... it’s hard to escape,” Jones had said at the time.

UNITED STATES

Five years for hate crime

A California woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for breaking windows and leaving bacon at a mosque near Sacramento. The Sacramento Bee Web site said that 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty in April. She had been jailed since her arrest in mid-February. She admitted vandalizing the Davis Islamic Center in January, destroying six windows and two bicycles, and placing strips of bacon on door handles. She had faced up to six years in prison after also admitting to a hate-crime allegation. She is also to undergo counseling and must stay off the Internet and away from the mosque. She formerly worked for Google and as a legal intern for the Sacramento County Prosecutors’ Office.

UNITED STATES

Cosby jury at an impasse

The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case on Friday ended a fifth day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. Judge Steven O’Neill pushed back on repeated defense requests for a mistrial, saying that jurors could talk as long as they wanted. “There’s a misperception that there’s a time limit,” he said. Jurors tried to break the deadlock by making repeated runs through testimonies, including Cosby’s 2006 deposition testimony about Quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.