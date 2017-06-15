FEATURE: Mumbai’s adored Padmini taxis near end of the road

AFP, MUMBAI, India

They were named after a legendary Indian queen and were synonymous with Mumbai for half a century, but the last Premier Padmini taxis are soon to embark on their final journey — to the scrapyard.

The compact black-and-yellow cabs, based on an Italian Fiat and often boasting elaborately patterned interiors, were once ubiquitous across the congested roads of India’s financial capital and have featured in countless Bollywood movies.

About 65,000 Padminis plied Mumbai at their peak in the mid-1990s, but a gradual phasing out in favor of newer, more environmentally friendly vehicles has meant that today only about 300 splutter around and officials predict they will disappear completely next year.

For many the passing of the Indian-built vehicle, a product of the Asian giant’s closed economy of the 1960s and a classic, albeit now rusting, car which continues to enthrall foreign tourists, will be the end of an unforgettable chapter in Mumbai’s history.

“It really is an iconic car because for so long it was the only vehicle used by taxi operators here. It must have been the largest fleet in the world,” Mumbai taxi union chief A. L. Quadros said.

The first Padminis, an Indian take on the Fiat 1100 Delight, rolled off production lines at the Premier Automobiles factory in Mumbai, then called Bombay, in 1964 under an licensing agreement with the Italian car manufacturer.

They were initially known as “Fiat taxis” before being renamed Padmini in 1973 after mythical Hindu queen Rani Padmini, who legend has it lived during the 13th and 14th centuries.

Mumbai authorities in the 1960s opted for the Padmini over the bulkier Hindustan Motors Ambassador — the taxi of choice in New Delhi and Kolkata, which was the only other car widely available in India at the time — and their numbers increased exponentially during the 1970s and 1980s.

“The Padmini was chosen because it was small and attractive. It was nice to drive and you could park it anywhere easily. It was comfortable and people liked it,” Quadros said.

Not known for their speed or trunk space, Padminis are characterized by their low ceilings, large gear stick to the left of the steering wheel and quirky silver-colored door handles which require passengers to trickily lift up and push to get out.

Today, many have colorful carpeted ceilings and seat covers, while some boast bright, multi-colored neon lights which illuminate the inside of the cab at night.

However, they are also known for dodgy brakes, indicators that fail to work, doors that do not close properly and a tendency to let in water during Mumbai’s four-month summer monsoon.

As Autocar India editor Hormazd Sorabjee said, they were hardly famous for being finely tuned automobiles.

“The welding was poor and sloppy. Even when it came out of the factory it was in terrible condition and you’d probably have to get it fixed. That’s just how it was in India in those days,” he said, referring to the years before India’s economy opened up in 1991.

Liberalization paved the way for the arrival of more spacious, reliable, comfortable and fuel-efficient vehicles, such as Hyundai models.

Numbers steadily declined and production of Padminis was stopped altogether in 2000.

Their death knell was finally sounded in 2013 when the government implemented an anti-pollution order banning cars more than 20 years old from Mumbai’s roads.