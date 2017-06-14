Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Drone filmed defense site

A suspected North Korean drone had photographed a US missile defense shield in the southeastern town of Seongju Korea before it crashed near the border where it was found last week, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday. The finding came four days after the North tested new anti-ship missiles in a continuation of its weapons launches that have complicated President Moon Jae-in’s push to improve ties frayed over the North’s nuclear ambitions. The drone was found at a border town on Friday and investigators have since discovered hundreds of photos from its Sony-made in-built camera, a ministry official said, requesting anonymity because of department rules. Ten of the photos were of US missile launchers and a radar system installed in Seongju earlier this year, while the rest show mostly residential areas, farming fields and other less-sensitive areas in the South, the official said.

JAPAN

Reactors’ restart approved

A court yesterday gave the green light to switch on two more nuclear reactors despite heavy public opposition, in the latest victory for the government’s pro-atomic push. Local residents lost their bid for an injunction to block the refiring of the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Genkai nuclear power plant on safety grounds, a district court official said. The site, operated by Kyushu Electric Power, lies about100km north of Kumamoto Prefecture, which was hit by a deadly earthquake last year. Residents unsuccessfully argued that the utility had not taken enough measures to prevent an accident linked to a natural disaster. The restarts are not likely to happen for at least several months. Dozens more reactors across the nation remain offline.

SOUTH KOREA

Professor hurt by explosion

A professor was injured yesterday after opening a concealed explosive device brought to his university office in Seoul, police said. The crudely made device was made with explosive powder, four batteries and dozens of bolts that were packed inside a vacuum bottle, and it exploded after the professor opened the bottle inside his office, the Seoul Metropolitan Agency said. The victim is a professor in the mechanical engineering department at Yonsei University. The professor found the bottle inside a box that was inside a shopping bag hung on his office door, but police have yet to find the sender. The professor had burns in his hands, chest and necks, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening. Police are examining the device and security camera video, and also trying to determine whether the attack targeted a random individual or was based on personal grudge.

SOUTH AFRICA

Water shortages persist

Cape Town remains gripped by critical water shortages, despite being lashed by torrential rains last week in the region’s worst storm in 30 years, officials said yesterday. More than eight people were killed and thousands forced from their homes after gale-force winds and flash floods hit shanty towns already coping with Cape Town’s worst drought in a century. “It may take a few seasons of normal rainfall for the dams to recover and therefore continuing to cut water use drastically is vital,” said Xanthea Limberg, a city mayoral committee member responsible for water services. Limberg said if rainfall does not significantly boost dam levels, Cape Town could run out of water by September.