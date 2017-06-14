Global sanctions could work on N Korea: report

Reuters, WASHINGTON

North Korea’s effort to circumvent international sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs is complex, but could be defeated by targeting relatively few Chinese firms, a report said on Monday.

The Washington-based C4ADS think tank said a small number of interconnected Chinese firms accounted for the vast proportion of trade with North Korea, leaving the impoverished nation’s procurement network vulnerable to targeted, enforced sanctions.

The report said it was a mistake to think that sanctions could not succeed against a country such as North Korea, which is less isolated than it appears.

“A concerted effort by the international community to target specific sanctions-violating entities is needed,” it said.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has become increasingly alarmed about North Korea, which says it is working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US.

Washington has been pressing China to further curb trade with North Korea, but has so far stopped short of an all-out campaign of “secondary sanctions” against Chinese entities violating UN sanctions by dealing with Pyongyang.

A relatively small number of Chinese companies — 5,233 — traded with North Korea from 2013 to last year, compared with the 67,163 that exported to South Korea, the C4ADS report said.

A disproportionate amount of the total trade with North Korea was conducted by an even smaller number of trading firms, with 10 Chinese importers of North Korean goods last year accounting for 30 percent of the market, it said.

The top 10 Chinese exporters to North Korea have held that status for at least three or four years since 2013, it said.

“By isolating firms that have sent potential dual-use weapons technology to the regime, it may be possible to identify sanctions violations and the North Korean overseas networks that surround them,” the report said.

It pointed to one Chinese firm, Dandong Dongyuan Industrial Co, which according to Chinese data sent US$28.5 million worth of material to North Korea from 2013 to last year, including a shipment of US$790,000 of “radio navigational aid apparatus” in June last year.

It quoted experts at the US-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies as saying the category of goods could cover guidance devices for ballistic missiles.

The report also said that, according to the Hong Kong business registry, the firm’s owner, Sun Sidong, who is Chinese, owned a firm that used to own a ship seized last year by Egyptian authorities carrying 30,000 North Korean-made rocket propelled grenades hidden under a cargo of iron ore.

When the vessel, the Jie Shun, was seized, its registered owner was a firm owned by Sun Sihong, who listed her residential address as an apartment in the same complex as Sun Sidong, C4ADS said.

Asked about the report, the US Department of the Treasury declined to discuss sanctions plans, but said the US would “continue to target individuals and entities responsible for financing and supporting North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.”