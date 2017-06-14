IS is present in all Indonesian regions, military chief says

Reuters, JAKARTA

The Islamic State (IS) group has a presence in nearly all provinces across Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, the military chief in Jakarta has said.

General Gatot Nurmantyo’s comments on Monday that there are clandestine “sleeper” cells across the sprawling Indonesian archipelago underscored concerns about the Islamic State group’s growing influence in Southeast Asia.

“After observation, we see that in almost every province ... there are already IS cells, but they are sleeper cells,” Nurmantyo told reporters in Jakarta.

He singled out the predominantly Christian province of Papua as one of the few exceptions.

“These sleeper cells can easily join up with other radical cells,” he said.

Governments across the region have been on high alert since Islamic State-linked militants, mostly from Southeast Asian countries, overran a city in the southern Philippines about three weeks ago.

The Philippine military, which has carried out airstrikes and raids in Marawi, yesterday said the militants still control about 20 percent of the city.

Indonesian and Malaysian officials have stepped up security to prevent militants from escaping from Marawi over their shared borders with the Philippines.

“It’s easy to jump from Marawi to Indonesia and we must all beware of sleeper cells being activated in Indonesia,” Nurmantyo said.

Southeast Asian nations believe the region is home to thousands of Islamic State group sympathizers, and Indonesia and Malaysia have detained scores of suspected militants in recent years.

Singapore on Monday said it had detained an assistant childcare worker suspected of trying to the join Islamic State group, the first woman to be held on such charges in Singapore.

A gun-and-bomb attack that killed four people in Jakarta last year marked the first Islamic State group strike in the region.