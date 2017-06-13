Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Plane returns with hole

A China Eastern flight bound for Shanghai returned safely to Sydney after an in-flight problem left a gaping hole in a left engine casing. The plane, an Airbus A330-200 twin jet, landed late on Sunday, said Kathy Zhang, general manager for the Oceania region at the airline. Television station Seven News reported that passengers heard a bang shortly after the flight and could smell burning before the flight turned back.

IRAQ

Qatari funds still held

The government still has hundreds of millions of dollars sent by Qatar in April to secure the release of members of its ruling family abducted in 2015, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Sunday. Media reports had suggested some of the money had ended up in Iran. “Not one dollar, or euro was spent; they are still in their crates, supervised by a committee, and two representatives of the Qatari government came to check when they were deposited under the trusteeship of the central bank,” al-Abadi said. He said authorities had seized suitcases containing hundreds of millions of dollars on a private Qatari jet that landed in Baghdad, suggesting the funds were part of a deal to free the hostages without Baghdad’s approval. The 26 hostages were abducted during a hunting trip in southern Iraq in 2015.

NEW ZEALAND

Warning on immigration

Labour Party leader Andrew Little yesterday announced plans to almost halve immigration numbers if the opposition party wins the Sept. 23 election, with the clampdown focused on international students. It was “time for a breather on immigration,” he said, adding that the nation could not cope with existing migration levels. “It’s contributed to the housing crisis, put pressure on hospitals and schools and added to congestion on roads,” he said. Parts of the nation’s international education sector had become a “back door to residency,” which he planned to close if the party wins, he said.

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban denies blame

The Taliban’s second-in-command and head of the militant Haqqani network is denying any involvement in recent attacks in Kabul and Herat Province. In an audio message sent by a Taliban spokesman, Sirajuddin Haqqani says the Taliban were not involved in the suicide truck bombing in Kabul on May 31 that killed more than 150 people, suicide attacks during a funeral and a bombing near a mosque in Herat. The Taliban do not plan attacks in which civilians can be harmed, he said.

KENYA

Attack suspects nabbed

The police have seized six men suspected of planning an attack sponsored by the militant group al-Shabaab from Somalia, police Inspector-General Joseph Boinnet. Two of the suspects were Kenyans and the others were Somalis, Boinnet said in a statement. Police also seized assembled explosives, four suicide vests and bomb-making materials such as TNT, he said.

SRI LANKA

Elephant attack kills monk

Police yesterday said that an elephant that was part of a Buddhist procession attacked and killed a monk. Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said three elephants were marching in a procession on Sunday night in the coastal town of Kochchikade when one suddenly went on the rampage and attacked the monk, who sustained serious injuries. The 25-year-old monk died in a hospital early yesterday.

UNITED STATES

Officials sue Trump

Officials in Maryland and Washington are to sue President Donald Trump for accepting payments and benefits from foreign governments through his business empire, news reports said on Sunday night. The lawsuit were to be filed yesterday by the attorneys general of Maryland and Washington in the District Court for the District of Maryland, the Washington Post reported. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said the case is about Trump’s failure to separate his personal interests from his presidential duties. A key case in the dispute is a hotel that Trump opened last year in Washington. Aside from the issue of the foreign payments ban, Maryland and Washington complain that the presence of a Trump hotel hurts competing hotels in their jurisdictions.