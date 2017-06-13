Puerto Rico backs full US statehood in boycotted poll

AFP, SAN JUAN

Puerto Ricans on Sunday voted overwhelmingly to become a US state in a non-binding referendum, but the result was marred by an extremely low turnout after opposition parties called for a boycott of the poll.

With virtually all results in, 97.2 percent backed statehood, 1.5 percent supported independence and 1.3 percent opted for no change, but just 23 percent of 2.2 million voters cast a ballot.

Despite the low turnout, Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello vowed to push for the territory to become the 51st US state after casting his vote for statehood.

“We will go before international forums to defend the argument of the importance of Puerto Rico being the first Hispanic state in the United States,” Rossello said.

An unincorporated US territory under US control since 1898, Puerto Rico lacks sovereign powers — an urgent problem as it grapples with public debt of US$73 billion and its economy stumbles.

Rossello, who heads the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, said his government would fight “in Washington and throughout the world” for the Caribbean island territory to be accepted as the 51st US state, and for Puerto Ricans to gain “all the same opportunities” as other US citizens.

The US Congress would need to approve any upgrade to statehood.

The opposition Popular Democratic Party had said “statehood will win by a landslide” because of the boycott by opposition parties, which supported the status quo as a US territory.

The Puerto Rican Independence Party had called the vote a “farce.”

However, the Rossello government insists statehood is the answer to the financial crisis hanging over the island of 3.4 million, where about 45 percent of the population live in poverty.

After the votes were tallied, the Popular Democratic Party called the vote a waste of public money and a stinging humiliation for the government.

The ruling party “is a victim of its arrogance, abuse of power and ideological narcissism,” Puerto Rican Senator Anibal Jose Torres said.

However, voters backed statehood.

“I hope after 100 years of being a territory of the United States, we can send a message to Congress in the US that Puerto Rico is ready to do something with its future,” Marco Rodriguez said in Guaynabo.