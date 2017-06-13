Italy’s Five Star defeated in local vote

Reuters, ROME

Italy’s opposition Five Star Movement on Sunday suffered heavy setbacks in local elections, dimming the party’s prospects of leading the national government after parliamentary elections next year.

If confirmed, the result could undermine the group’s hopes of winning national elections, which must be held by May next year, and suggest that like other anti-establishment parties across the EU, it is losing steam.

Initial counts showed Five Star candidates coming third or fourth in Parma, Verona, Palermo, L’Aquila, Catanzaro, Lecce and Genoa, home of the movement’s founder, Beppe Grillo.

“This is a huge defeat for Five Star,” said Matteo Ricci, head of local affairs for the ruling center-left Democratic Party (PD). “Not only are they not making the run-offs, but they are polling disastrous numbers.”

Five Star hoped to build on last year’s election successes, when it took charge of Rome.

However, its rule in the capital has been mired in controversy, denting its image, and its grassroots operations elsewhere have been snarled by internal feuding.

“Today shows that a year after its victory in Rome, the verdict on its ability to govern at a local level is negative,” Ricci said.

The center-right had most to cheer about, leading the field in Lecce, Verona, Padova and the northern port city of Genoa, which has been run by the left for the past 50 years.

The center-left was ahead in L’Aquila, while its veteran candidate in the Sicilian capital, Palermo, Leoluca Orlando, looked poised to be re-elected at the first round.

The election called on about 9 million voters in more than 1,000 towns and cities spread throughout Italy, making them a useful gauge months before the parliamentary ballot.

The political climate ahead of the vote became febrile last week after a deal on electoral reform among the main parties broke down amid bitter recriminations.

The collapse of that accord seems to have reduced the chances of a snap election in the autumn, but the broad coalition backing Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is fragile and analysts say an early contest still cannot be ruled out.

Five Star was running neck-and-neck with the PD in opinion polls nationally, but Sunday’s vote suggested the group was struggling to impose itself at a local level.

In the northern city of Parma, its first-ever mayor, elected in 2012, ran as an independent after falling out with the party leadership last year.

He led the field on Sunday with the official Five Star candidate trailing a distant fourth.

Unlike other non-traditional — so-called populist — parties that have flourished across Europe since the 2008 financial crisis, Five Star straddles ideological divides.

However, the election appeared to follow a similar decline for anti-establishment groups, with the National Front in France and the anti-EU group UKIP in Britain both suffering poll failures.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg