Australia responsible for detentions: UN

The Guardian

Australia has “clear and undeniable” responsibility for the physical and psychological damage its illegal offshore detention regime has caused to asylum seekers and refugees, a senior UN official said.

UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Migrants Francois Crepeau has reported on his visit to Australia in November last year, saying the nation’s strong human rights record was tarnished by an abusive offshore detention system that “cannot be salvaged.”

The regime of offshore detention — on Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island and the Pacific state of Nauru — was unjustifiably punitive and unlawful “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” Crepeau said, adding that Australia knew the dangerous and helpless situations on Manus and Nauru were damaging those held there.

“Mental health issues are rife, with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression being the most common ailments,” Crepeau wrote. “Many refugees and asylum seekers are on a constant diet of sleeping tablets and antidepressants. Children also show signs of mental distress... many adolescents are themselves already on antidepressants.”

Crepeau said that asylum seekers do not feel safe on Nauru.

“Many of the migrants reported incidents of verbal abuse, physical attack or theft from the local community... Despite complaints to the local police, no one is being held accountable and, due to their lack of trust in the local police, incidents most often go unreported,” he said.

“The special rapporteur heard accounts of the rape and sexual abuse of female asylum seekers and refugees by security guards, by service providers, by refugees and asylum seekers or by Nauruans, and there is not a proper and independent investigation mechanism in place, making the life of women in the regional processing centers unbearable. Women and girls fear reporting such incidents to the Nauruan police and, even when they are reported, investigation or appropriate sanctions rarely ensue,” he added.

Australia has consistently maintained that conditions in offshore detention centers are the responsibility of the governments on whose territory the centers are housed.

Crepeau said full responsibility for the centers lies with Australia, which pays for, manages and has ultimate authority over the centers.

“Considering that this situation is purposely engineered by Australian authorities... and considering that Australian authorities have been alerted to such serious issues by numerous reports from international organizations such as the United Nations and civil society organizations, Australia’s responsibility for the physical and psychological damage suffered by these asylum seekers and refugees is clear and undeniable,” he wrote.

Crepeau said the fact and nature of Australia’s offshore detention regime was illegal under international law.

“The forced offshore confinement... in which asylum seekers and refugees are maintained constitutes cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment according to international human rights law standards. Australia would vehemently protest if such treatment were inflicted by any other state on Australian citizens, and in particular on Australian children,” he said.

In his 21-page report, Crepeau also condemned the Australian government’s use of the term “illegal” to describe asylum-seekers.