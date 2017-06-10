Corruption trial of Brazil’s President Temer nears end

AFP, BRASILIA

Brazil’s top electoral court was yesterday expected to finish delivering its verdict on whether to strip Brazilian President Michel Temer of his office in a trial highlighting mammoth political corruption in Latin America’s biggest country.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) is deciding whether the 2014 presidential election — which saw the re-election of then-Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff and Temer as her vice president — should be invalidated because it was won thanks to illegal campaign money.

Temer took over last year after Rousseff was impeached, but if the court rules against him, he too may be forced to step down, plunging Brazil into its second leadership crisis in just more than a year.

The trial is just one element in a whirlwind sweeping through Brazilian politics as investigators from the so-called “Car Wash” operation uncover a sprawling embezzlement and bribery scheme.

Apart from the election controversy, Temer faces a probe into obstruction of justice.

All seven TSE judges must vote and, so far, only the lead justice on the case, Herman Benjamin, had started.

His lengthy, detailed presentation — frequently interrupted for tense exchanges with dissenting judges — was paused late on Thursday to restart yesterday.

The other justices were to follow at a far more rapid pace, making a final vote possible the same day.

Benjamin has made it clear that he intends to pronounce Temer guilty, branding the president’s 2014 election inextricably bound up in the corruption that “Car Wash” investigators have uncovered between politicians and Brazil’s biggest companies.

“A sophisticated scheme for illegal amassing of public money was created,” he said.

However, analysts said the court’s deliberations point to the likelihood of a narrow acquittal, with TSE President Gilmar Mendes leading the way.

“Preliminary statements at the TSE indicate a 4-3 victory for Temer,” the respected Folha newspaper’s Web site said late on Thursday.

If the court does scrap the 2014 election result and Temer loses an appeal, Congress would have to pick an interim president, deepening a crisis that comes just as the economy is showing first signs of exiting its worst recession in history.

Whatever the court’s verdict, Temer still faces an equally serious threat from a probe into alleged obstruction of justice.

Brazilian Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot accuses Temer of having agreed to pay hush money to former lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, who is in prison for corruption.

Temer said the central piece of evidence — a secretly made audio recording of a conversation he had with a meatpacking industry tycoon — was doctored.

Analysts said that if the TSE absolves Temer, Janot could accelerate his legal assault by presenting formal charges.

In that case, the lower house would have to approve the charges by a two-thirds majority, likely forcing Temer’s ouster. However, the voting process in Congress could be lengthy and Temer is working daily to maintain enough support among legislators to defeat any eventual charges.

If Temer is forced from office, the speaker of the lower house would take over for 30 days during which legislators would choose a new interim president to serve through next year.

The lack of a clear consensus figure is thought to be the major reason why allies have not yet deserted Temer.