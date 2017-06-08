Attacker shot outside Notre-Dame

The Guardian, Paris

French police on Tuesday shot and wounded a man who attacked an officer with a hammer outside the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The assailant, later found to be also armed with kitchen knives, was brought down as he threatened passersby outside one of the French capital’s busiest tourist attractions.

Hundreds of people took refuge in the cathedral and nearby cafes as more than 100 police officers rushed to the scene.

Documents found on the attacker identified him as a 40-year-old Algerian, who was a doctoral student in information science at a university in the east of France.

He had lived in France for three years to research a thesis on information science and communications and had previously worked as a journalist in Algeria and Sweden, one of his lecturers told French media.

The suspect claimed to be a “soldier of the caliphate” of the Islamic State group, according to a source close to the investigation.

Investigators found a video of allegiance to the Islamic State group in his student residence.

French Minister of the Interior Gerard Collomb said the attacker, was carrying “rudimentary weapons” and shouted “this is for Syria” as he hit the 22-year-old police officer.

The minister visited the prefecture of police, 50m from the scene of the attack, to talk to officers involved in the incident.

He said the man approached a police patrol from behind at about 4:20pm, took a hammer out of his backpack and hit one of the officers in the head.

“His colleague reacted with sangfroid and fired to ensure the attacked officer was not further injured,” Collomb said. “I understand the police officer was only slightly injured, but it could have been much worse if their colleague had not reacted so quickly. The attacker was injured and we are waiting for the prognosis.”

“Once again the police and forces of security, in our country like other countries in Europe, are victims of an attack in the name of a criminal ideology. We see here we have passed from a sophisticated terrorism to one where the most ordinary tools can be used,” Collomb said, adding that the government was considering renewing the state of emergency, in place since the bombings and shootings in Paris in November 2015 that left 130 dead.

“The fight against terrorism is a priority for the president of the republic,” he said.