China aiming to send a man to the moon: official

Reuters, BEIJING

China is making “preliminary” preparations to send a man to the moon, state media cited a senior space official as saying, the latest goal in China’s ambitious lunar exploration program.

China in 2003 became the third country to put a man in space with its own rocket after the former Soviet Union and the US.

It has touted its plans for moon exploration and in late 2013 completed the first lunar “soft landing” since 1976 with the Chang’e-3 craft and its Jade Rabbit rover.

The country also plans to land the first probe ever on the dark side of the moon next year, another milestone.

China Manned Space Agency Deputy Director-General Yang Liwei (楊利偉), who was China’s first man in space — said it would “not take long” for the manned mission to the moon to get official approval and funding, Xinhua news agency said late on Tuesday.

The report gave no other details, but such a trip could still be many years off.

A government official last year said that China wants to put astronauts on the moon by 2036, in what state media said was the country’s first confirmation of a manned lunar exploration program.

Advancing China’s space program is a priority for Beijing, with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) calling for the country to establish itself as a major space power.

China insists its program is for peaceful purposes, but the US Department of Defense has highlighted China’s increasing space capabilities, saying it is pursuing activities aimed to prevent adversaries from using space-based assets in a crisis.

Apart from its civilian ambitions, Beijing has tested anti-satellite missiles, and US Congress has banned NASA from engaging in cooperation with its Chinese counterpart due to security concerns.

China’s space budget is still only about one-tenth of the US’ outlays, officials have said.

According to Chinese state media, China spends about US$2 billion a year on its space program, although details are vague.