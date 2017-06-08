Curfew in Madhya Pradesh state after five killed in protest

AFP, NEW DELHI

A round-the-clock curfew was in force yesterday in a central Indian district where five farmers were killed in clashes with police during protests to demand loan waivers and higher prices for their crops.

Mobile Internet was cut off and thousands of police in riot gear patrolled the streets of Madhya Pradesh state’s Mandsaur District.

However, farmers blocked highways and held more protests yesterday.

Organizers say police opened fire after the protests on Tuesday turned violent, with some throwing rocks, torching vehicles and firing at riot police.

S. K. Singh, a senior government official in Mandsaur, told reporters the situation was broadly under control and the curfew would be lifted once the situation improved.

Singh said an investigation has been ordered after police denied that they had opened fire on the protesters.

“There were a few incidents of violation of the curfew orders, but overall the situation is under control,” he said.

Thousands of farmers in the drought-ravaged region are demanding that authorities increase the minimum price for their crops and forgive bank loans.

India has nearly 260 million farmers and farm laborers, and agriculture accounts for 17 percent of the nation’s GDP.

However, a lack of irrigation facilities and years of erratic monsoon rains have led to a crisis in the sector, with thousands of farmers across the nation reportedly killing themselves over crop failures and debt every year.

Madhya Pradesh is one of several states that have suffered disappointing rains and crop failures in recent years.

More than 1,600 farmers killed themselves in the state last year, according to official figures.

Farmers in neighboring Maharashtra state and in Tamil Nadu have held similar protests and have stopped supplies to urban areas, leading to a spike in the prices of vegetables and dairy products.

Additional reporting by AP