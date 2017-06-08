Video sheds light on Marawi assault

AP, MANILA

It was an audacious plot sketched in chilling detail with blue pens on the back of a paper calendar: Muslim militants in the Philippines, including one of the world’s most-wanted militant leaders, would take over a key southern city in their boldest attack to date.

With unsettling calm, they spoke of taking hostages from a school, sealing off roads and capturing a highway “so the people will get scared.”

Video footage and a separate screen-grab image of that secret meeting, obtained exclusively by The Associated Press, offer a rare glimpse into the clandestine operations of insurgents who followed through two weeks ago with an unprecedented assault on the lakeside city of Marawi, parts of which they still occupy today.

The images also provide the first visual proof that a nascent alliance of local Muslim fighters is not only aligned with the Islamic State group, but coordinating and executing complex attacks together.

Among those at the table was the purported leader of the Islamic State’s Southeast Asia branch, Isnilon Hapilon, who is on Washington’s list of most-wanted terrorists and has a US$5 million bounty on his head.

The footage is believed to be the first of Hapilon since he and several other Filipino militants pledged allegiance to IS in 2014.

The military had said he was wounded in an airstrike in January; however, in the video there are no indications that he is injured.

Hapilon appears sitting with other militants at a table, wearing a yellow and black headscarf with a pistol beside his folded arms.

Philippine Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano confirmed the identities of those present, including Hapilon, who resembles other images said to be of him, such as those on FBI wanted posters.

The militants have no spokesman and do not generally issue statements.

The images show that the insurgent alliance “has this intention of not only rebellion, but actually dismembering a portion of the Philippine territory by occupying the whole of Marawi city and establishing their own Islamic state or government,” Ano said.

The military has an interest in allowing the AP to make the footage public. Six lawmakers on Monday petitioned the Philippine Supreme Court to nullify Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s imposition of martial law in the south — homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic country — casting doubt on the gravity of the crisis there.

Ano said the reality that “a full-blown rebellion” is underway should convince skeptics that this is not just “a small problem.”

Government troops discovered the video on a cellphone they seized on May 23 during a raid on safehouse in Marawi where Hapilon and other militants were believed to be hiding.

They said the video had been filmed a day or two earlier.

It was not possible to independently verify that claim, but a separate screen grab of the same meeting, obtained by the AP from an anti-terrorism agent, showed the militants were writing on a calendar dated 2017.

An army official allowed the AP to record the video as it played on a laptop computer.

The insurgents had been planning to attack Marawi on May 26, the start of Ramadan in the south, but the raid cut their preparations short and triggered instant clashes, Ano said.

Had the assault not been pre-empted, the militants likely would have seized more territory and inflicted far more damage, he said.