Veteran US commander reassures allies

Reuters, SINGAPORE

As many in Asia question the durability of the US’ long-standing security role in the region, one veteran military commander is reassuring old allies and newer friends that nothing has changed.

Admiral Harry Harris, head of the US Pacific Command (PACOM), has emerged as the frontman of Washington’s strategic diplomacy in Asia, several military officials, diplomats and analysts said.

From his base in Hawaii, the 60-year-old former PC-3 maritime patrol pilot has spent the last two years shuttling constantly across the region, grappling with issues like North Korea, the disputed South China Sea and the spread of extremist movements.

However, Harris has a tougher task as he serves a new administration — he has to shore up US alliances amid growing worries in the region that Washington’s pullout from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact and the Paris climate accord signals a withdrawal from a global role.

Asian nations worry that any diluted US presence, just a few years after former US president Barack Obama’s strategic rebalance to the region, could leave them at the mercy of an increasingly assertive China.

Carl Thayer, a regional security analyst at the Australian Defence Force Academy, said the US Pacific commander is like a pro-consul of old, with vast delegated authority and responsibility across 36 nations. He knows both political leaders and senior military officials personally.

“But at this moment, he’s something more — he’s the very glue holding the traditional US line together across Asia,” Thayer said.

As one of the US’ six combatant commanders, Harris reports to US President Donald Trump through the secretary of defense.

However, the Pacific command is by far the biggest of the US military commands — it accounts for 60 percent of all US navy ships, 55 percent of army forces and two-thirds of its fleet marine forces. It will soon account for 60 percent of US tactical aviation assets overseas.

At the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security gathering in Singapore last weekend, Harris operated behind closed doors as US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis pushed China to rein in North Korea and end its militarization in the South China Sea.

US officials said Mattis’ speech at the forum reflected Harris’ firm views on the need to stand up to China. It also addressed the fears of Asian allies that Washington was willing to give China a more free role in the region in exchange for tackling North Korea.

Harris has described US challenges as including “an aggressive China and a revanchist Russia.”

In a statement to Reuters this week, he said: “We will continue to cooperate where we can, but have to be ready to confront if we must.”

“So I simply continue to focus on building critical relationships while ensuring that we have credible combat power to back up our security commitments and to help American diplomacy operate from a position of strength,” he said.

America’s alliances, he added, were “ironclad.”

Harris’ statement came from Australia, a long-standing ally he is visiting with Mattis and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

It is one of 10 country visits he has made since Trump was elected — missions that have included nations as diverse as Japan, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea.

Chinese officials openly bristle at some of Harris’ remarks and the state press has criticized his explicit backing of Beijing’s long-time rival Japan, with some reports noting his Japanese heritage.