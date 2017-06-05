Trump ‘believes’ climate changing: US envoy to UN

Reuters

US President Donald Trump “believes the climate is changing,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Saturday after Trump’s decision to take the US out of the Paris climate accord sparked dismay across the world.

“President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation,” Haley said during an excerpt of a CNN interview released on Saturday.

Trump “knows that it’s changing and that the US has to be responsible for it and that’s what we’re going to do,” Haley said.

On Thursday, Trump announced the US would withdraw from the Paris climate change pact, tapping into his “America first” campaign theme.

He said participating in the pact would undermine the US economy, wipe out jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage.

“Just because the US got out of a club doesn’t mean we aren’t going to care about the environment,” Haley said.

Later on Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that remaining in the accord would have proved costly to US economic growth and to the working-class Americans at the core of Trump’s political base.

“By withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, President Donald Trump chose to put the forgotten men and women of America first, and he always will,” Pence told a political rally in Iowa.

On Friday, no one at the White House was able to say whether Trump believed in climate change.

He has expressed skepticism about whether climate change is real, sometimes calling it a hoax.

However, since becoming US president, he has not offered an opinion.

The decision to take the US out of the pact prompted a negative reaction around the world and world leaders redoubled their commitment to an accord agreed to by every country on the planet save Nicaragua and Syria.

China and Europe on Friday pledged to unite to save what German Chancellor Angela Merkel called “our Mother Earth,” standing firmly against Trump’s decision.

The vast majority of scientists believe global warming is mainly the result of human activities, including power generation, transportation, agriculture and industry.

A small group of skeptics, some of them in the White House, believe the Paris pact threatened business.