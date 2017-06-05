US demands release of reporter held by Azerbaijan

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US Department of State has demanded that Azerbaijan release an investigative journalist who was reportedly abducted this week in Georgia and then handed over to Azerbaijan, where he was placed in detention.

“The United States is disturbed by the reported abduction in Tbilisi, Georgia, and subsequent arrest in Azerbaijan of Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Mukhtarli on May 30,” said a statement from department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

The statement also expressed concern over the May 25 arrest in Azerbaijan of Gozal Bayramli, deputy chair of the opposition Popular Front Party.

It urged Azerbaijan “to release all those incarcerated for exercising their fundamental freedoms.”

The department and international non-governmental organizations regularly criticize Azerbaijan for infringing on human rights and press freedom.

Just as regularly, the administration of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev rejects the complaints.

The department said it was “closely following” the investigation of 43-year-old Mukhtarli and said it should be timely and transparent.

The government in Tbilisi denied any link to the abduction.

Mukhtarli’s lawyer, Elchin Sadykhov, said his client had fled to Georgia amid fears for his safety while he was investigating possible corruption involving Aliyev.

The lawyer said that unknown men dressed in plainclothes and speaking Georgian had abducted and beaten Mukhtarli on Tuesday before handing him over to authorities in Azerbaijan.

There a tribunal placed him in provisional detention for three months, charging him with crossing the border illegally while attempting to smuggle money — money that Sadykhov said was planted in his pockets.

“This is a deeply sinister development in a country known for its long crackdown on journalists and human rights defenders,” said a statement on the Web site of Amnesty International.

“Afgan Mukhtarli must be immediately and unconditionally released and protected from torture and other ill treatment,” the statement said.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muiznieks demanded that the journalist be freed “without delay.”