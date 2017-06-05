Fearing N Korea missiles, Japan stages evacuations

Reuters, ABU, Japan

About 100 schoolchildren and their parents were holding a clean-up on the field of the local elementary school in this small fishing and farming town, when an alarm warned of an impending missile attack and they ran for the school gymnasium.

The siren “rang all of a sudden while we were picking grass, so that scared me,” said Taison Ito, a 10-year-old fifth-grader.

“It’s something close to our daily lives,” parent Kanako Ono said, adding that news about North Korea and missile tests is always in newspapers and on TV.

Yesterday’s evacuation drill in this town of 3,500 people about 760km west of Tokyo involved a simulated North Korean missile attack as more Japanese towns and cities take steps to brace for what they hope will never happen.

North Korea has been increasing the number of its missile test launches in recent months, launching 12 so far this year and three last month, with many splashing into the Sea of Japan, some inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends up to 200 nautical miles (370.4km) from its shores.

Tokyo has repeatedly condemned the test launches.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration earlier this year instructed municipalities to hold evacuation drills, heightening a sense of urgency among the public.

The drills would not necessarily protect everyone from ballistic missiles, but going through the evacuation procedure in a simulated situation would help people survive in an actual attack, security experts said.

“It’s hard to say how many people will be saved and how much effect it will have, but, with awareness raised and basic procedure understood, the survival rate will definitely be higher,” retired Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Admiral Yoji Koda said.

To help the public prepare, the government has put on its Web site a list of tips in case a missile lands in Japanese territory, such as “take shelter in a robust building nearby” and “move away from windows or, if possible, move to a room without windows.”

It is estimated that it would take about 10 minutes for a North Korean missile to reach Japan, but it would take a few minutes for the government to alert local authorities and the public about the launch.

At Abu, school officials told the children they were able to evacuate into the gymnasium in about three minutes.

“It was a good way to understand how to evacuate, but again it didn’t feel very realistic,” Ono said.