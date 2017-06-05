FEATURE: Israel still dictating Palestine’s economic life

AP, SALFIT, West Bank

Fuad Maraita wakes up at 3:30am. His hometown of Salfit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank lies in darkness. He drinks coffee, slings a bag with his lunch over his shoulder, gets on a minibus and starts the grueling journey to his job laying tiles at a construction site near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Maraita, 62, is among tens of thousands of Palestinians who make the trek to Israel every day. Fifty years after Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, this army of workers is one of the most visible signs of the occupation.

Israeli control has held back the Palestinian economy, making decent-paying jobs in the territories scarce. Stripped of choices, Palestinians work in Israel, where their average pay is the minimum wage — still more than double what they would earn at home. They build homes, fix cars and serve food.

Laying tiles in Israel has become a Maraita family tradition, passed down from Maraita’s late father to him, his four brothers, and one of his sons. Salfit is just 50km from Tel Aviv, but Israeli travel restrictions keep him on the road for almost as much time each day as he spends working.

Maraita believes the occupation will not end anytime soon.

“They [the Israelis] are not going anywhere,” he said.

About 125,000 Palestinians now work in Israel and in Jewish settlements in the West Bank. At peak times, a third of the West Bank’s workforce was employed in Israel, whose high-tech-driven economy is about 15 times larger than the Palestinian one.

This lopsided relationship will loom large if US President Donald Trump restarts Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. The US administration believes strengthening the Palestinian economy would support future talks, but Israelis and Palestinians have different views of what that means.

Palestinians say Israel must cut shackles now, rather than linking economic change to an elusive peace deal. They say it is the only way to grow a sluggish economy held back by Israeli restrictions, including on Palestinian development in large parts of the West Bank where Jewish settlements are allowed to flourish.

“Our economic problems can’t wait,” said senior Palestinian economist Mohammed Mustafa, who discussed such demands with Trump’s administration.

Israel has proposed improvements of the current system, such as trying to reduce bottlenecks at Israeli-run crossings that Palestinians say prevent them from trading competitively.

Fundamental change has to wait for peace talks, Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Oren said, adding that in the meantime, Palestinians should keep working in Israel.

“If there is stability, there is less terror. If there is less terror, this gives us, the diplomats, more space to negotiate,” he said.

Shortly after 5am, Maraita reaches a crossing through Israel’s West Bank separation barrier. Hundreds of workers make their ways through a maze of rails, turnstiles and a metal detector. They place their bags on an airport-style X-ray conveyor belt and press ID cards on a scanner.

As it is a Thursday, turnout is relatively light and Maraita gets through in 10 minutes.

At the start of the workweek, it can take much longer, he said.

At first, there were no barriers. With the outbreak of Palestinian unrest in the late 1980s, Israel began imposing security closures and a permit regime.