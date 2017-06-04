Agencies

AUSTRALIA

UNESCO concerned over reef

A UN agency said it has “serious concerns” over coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef and urges the government to work faster to improve water quality in the region. UNESCO said in a draft report to the World Heritage Committee released yesterday on the state of conservation of World Heritage-listed properties that “climate change remains the most significant overall threat to the future” of the coral expanse. UNESCO was also critical of Australia, saying “progress toward achieving water quality targets has been slow.”

IRAN

Blast in Shiraz injures 37

An explosion in a supermarket in the southern city of Shiraz injured 37 people, Iran’s state media reported yesterday, saying the cause was still being investigated. The explosion occurred at 12:45am in the city’s Hypermarket center, the reports said. None of those injured was in critical condition, the head of the medical emergency center of Fars Province was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA. The explosion was loud enough to be heard in most neighborhoods of Shiraz, IRNA reported, adding that walls of the supermarket had collapsed. The Shiraz fire department chief was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying that the building was evacuated and experts were investigating the cause of the incident.

Afghanistan

Protest enters second day

A demonstration in downtown Kabul that left several people dead has entered a second day. More than a thousand people on Friday demonstrated demanding more security in the capital following a powerful truck bomb attack in the city that killed 90 people and wounded more than 450. Scores of protesters passed the night under two big tents on a road near the presidential palace and the blast site. All roads toward the palace and diplomatic areas were yesterday being blocked by police and there was limited movement of vehicles and people.

MALTA

Elections tied to scandal

Voters are heading to the polls a year early after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called snap elections following an investigation into allegations his wife owned a company related to the Panama Papers scandal. Surveys show Labour’s Muscat was likely to win a second, five-year term yesterday, but polls indicated one-fifth of voters were undecided, giving the Nationalist Force made up of the Nationalist Party and newly formed Democratic Party a slight chance. The Panama Papers scandal, which detailed offshore companies and other financial data of the rich and powerful, exposed the minister of energy and Muscat’s chief of staff as having acquired a company in Panama.

GUATEMALA

Man gets 23 years for killing

A court on Friday sentenced a man to 23 years in prison for the 2014 killing of journalist Felipe David Munguia Jimenez. Rolando Antonio Jimenez was sentenced to 15 years for the homicide and eight years for illegal weapons possession. Felipe David Munguia Jimenez was gunned down on a street in Santa Maria Xalapan. Prosecutor Hilda Pineda said that investigations continue into who ordered or planned the killing. She said Rolando Antonio Jimenez had refused to cooperate in the investigation. Pineda said that 20 journalists in Guatemala have complained of receiving threats so far this year.