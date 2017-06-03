FEATURE: Japan’s dementia crisis exacts high toll on relatives

AFP, KAWASAKI, Japan

Kanemasa Ito compares caring for his wife Kimiko to waging a daily war with the devil. The woman he loved has all but disappeared — lost to dementia, she can no longer eat, bathe or go to the toilet alone.

“There is a demon inside her head,” Ito told reporters, articulating the dramatic change in the person he had built a life with, while she babbled nonsensically.

One of the world’s most rapidly aging and long-lived societies, Japan is at the forefront of an impending global healthcare crisis. Authorities are bracing for a dementia timebomb and their approach could shape policies well beyond its borders.

By 2025, one in five of about 7.3 million people older than 65 in Japan could have dementia, up from about 4.6 million now, the health ministry estimates.

Alzheimer’s disease, a syndrome in which cognitive ability, emotional control and social behavior deteriorate, accounts for the majority of cases.

Ito’s wife was just 54 when she was first diagnosed. Now, some 15 years on, he is close to breaking point trying to care for her and manage the disease.

No longer able to discern what is harmful from what is safe — Kimiko has previously tried to drink cleaning products, unaware of the hazard of ingesting them — she needs constant supervision.

“It exhausts me,” the 73-year-old said in an interview at their Kawasaki home.

HEALTH CRISIS

The Itos’ story is becoming increasingly common in a nation where a lack of resources and caregivers means the burden falls increasingly on spouses and children.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is aiming to increase the number of nursing homes and raise careworker wages to tackle the problem.

There is also a goal to ease the burden of family caregivers and reduce the number of people who, like Ito, quit work to care for dementia-stricken relatives from 100,000 a year to zero.

Dementia is a major global health issue with cases soaring as people live longer.

The WHO estimates a new case is diagnosed every four seconds. Many developed nations are already facing challenges on how to fund care, but Japan’s issue is pronounced because its population has aged at a faster pace.

According to a OECD report last year, Japanese social spending as a percentage of GDP stood at 23.1 percent, lower than other developed nations with high percentages of older people such as France and Italy.

“Japan has run its social welfare system on the premise that family members would take charge,” said Katsuhiko Fujimori, chief research associate at the Mizuho Information & Research Institute.

The government simply cannot achieve its goals without more money, Fujimori said.

However, a cash injection appears unrealistic given that Japan’s public debt is already more than twice the size of its economy. With a shrinking, and aging population and workforce, some older people with higher incomes are already being forced to pay more out of pocket for nursing care expenses under the national insurance scheme.

MURDER CASES

The overwhelming mental, physical and economic burden of caregiving has led to tragedy.

The total number of cases of abuse of the elderly rose to 16,384 in the fiscal year 2015 — up from 12,623 in fiscal 2006, the majority of which involved relatives, according to figures from the health ministry.

The reality of caring for an incapacitated loved one can push people to the brink.