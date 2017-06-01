Ominous signs of an Asian hub for IS in Philippines

Reuters, MARAWI CITY, Philippines

Dozens of foreign fighters have fought side-by-side with Islamic State (IS) sympathizers against security forces in the southern Philippines over the past week, evidence that the restive region is fast becoming an Asian hub for the ultraradical group.

A Philippine intelligence source said that of the 400 to 500 marauding fighters who overran Marawi City on the island of Mindanao on Tuesday last week, as many as 40 had recently come from overseas, including from countries in the Middle East.

The source said they included Indonesians, Malaysians, at least one Pakistani, a Saudi, a Chechen, a Yemeni, an Indian, a Moroccan and one man with a Turkish passport.

“IS is shrinking in Iraq and Syria, and decentralizing in parts of Asia and the Middle East,” said Rohan Gunaratna, a security expert at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“One of the areas where it is expanding is Southeast Asia and the Philippines is the center of gravity,” he said.

Mindanao has been roiled for decades by bandits, local insurgencies and separatist movements. Officials have long warned that the poverty, lawlessness and porous borders of Mindanao’s predominantly Muslim areas mean it could become a base for radicals from Southeast Asia and beyond, especially as Islamic State fighters are driven out of Iraq and Syria.

Although Islamic State and groups affiliated to the movement have claimed several attacks across Southeast Asia in the past two years, the battle in Marawi City was the first long drawn-out confrontation with security forces.

On Tuesday, a week after the fighting began, the government said it was close to retaking the city. As helicopters circled, troops cleared rebel positions amid explosions and automatic gunfire, moving house by house and street by street.

Last year, Southeast Asian militants fighting for Islamic State in Syria released a video urging their countrymen to join the cause in the southern Philippines or launch attacks at home rather than attempting to travel to Syria.

Jakarta-based terrorism expert Sidney Jones passed to Reuters some recent messages in a chatroom of the Telegram app used by Islamic State supporters.

‘RUN LIKE PIGS’

In one, a user reported that he was in the heart of Marawi, where he could see the army “run like pigs” and “their filthy blood mix with the dead bodies of their comrades.”

He asked others in the group to pass information on to the Amaq News Agency, a mouthpiece for the Islamic State group.

Another user replied, using an Arabic word meaning pilgrimage: “Hijrah to the Philippines. Door is opening.”

The clash in Marawi began with an army raid to capture Isnilon Hapilon, a leader of Abu Sayyaf, a group notorious for piracy, and for kidnapping and beheading Westerners.

Abu Sayyaf and a relatively new group called Maute, both of which have pledged allegiance to Islamic State, have fought alongside each other in Marawi, torching a hospital and a cathedral, and kidnapping a Catholic priest.

The urban battle prompted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to impose martial law across Mindanao, an area about the size of South Korea with a population of about 21 million.

The head of the Malaysian police force’s counterterrorism division, Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, named four Malaysians who are known to have traveled to Mindanao to join militant groups.