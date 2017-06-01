Foreign aid arrives in Sri Lanka as death toll from Cyclone Mora tops 200

AFP, COLOMBO and COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh

International aid yesterday arrived in Sri Lanka as the death toll from the island’s worst floods and landslides in more than 10 years climbed to at least 202.

Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ravi Karunanayake said 16 countries had rushed relief supplies and medicine to assist more than 600,000 people driven from their homes following Friday’s monsoon deluge.

“We also have a lot of inquiries from other countries and organizations wanting to know our immediate needs. We are moved by the spontaneous response,” Karunanayake told reporters in Colombo.

India and Pakistan also deployed medical teams on the ground in some of the worst-affected areas, he said.

The Sri Lankan Disaster Management Center confirmed the death toll rose to at least 202 after the discovery of more landslide victims beneath tonnes of mud in Sri Lanka’s hard-hit southwest.

Another 96 people were listed as still missing.

As the floods receded in most areas, hundreds of volunteers have fanned out to begin cleaning drinking wells to bring fresh water to survivors, officials said.

Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said additional medical teams were also being deployed to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

Aid workers warned of an “acute crisis” after the cyclone damaged or destroyed thousands of homes and devastated camps housing Rohingya refugees, leaving many without food or shelter.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya live in the overcrowded camps on the southeast coast after fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar.

Cyclone Mora battered the coastal area of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, damaging or destroying at least 17,000 homes and forcing the evacuation of 600,000 residents.

Some of the worst damage was at the camps housing the 300,000 Rohingya, whose numbers swelled last year following a military crackdown on the stateless Muslim minority in Myanmar.

“There is an acute crisis of food, shelter, health services, water and sanitation facilities in the makeshift settlements following the storm,” said Sanjukta Sahany, Sri Lanka director of the International Organization for Migration which coordinates relief in some of the camps. “The drainage and toilet system have been fully broken.”

The storm had also seriously damaged clinics run by aid agencies for the mainly Muslim Rohingya and the local community, Sahany said.

Aid workers scrambled to get food to the camps, which house about 300,000 Rohingya. Many were observing the Ramadan fast when the cyclone struck.

The refugees have said they were given no official warning of the storm and were unable to salvage stockpiles of food for the breaking of the fast when it hit.

“No charities came to offer food. Some people shared a small piece of bread between a group of four,” community leader Mohammad Rafique Habib told reporters. “Pregnant women, children and the elderly are suffering most.”

At least 16,010 homes in the camps were destroyed or damaged by the cyclone, Sahany said.

That was in addition to the 17,000 homes of local residents that Bangladeshi authorities said were damaged or destroyed by the cyclone, which brought winds of up to 135kph.

“In most cases, the plastic and straw roofs were fully blown away, but already the sun has appeared and they have started repair work,” Sahany said of the Rohingya camps.

Abdul Matin, who lives in a camp for unregistered Rohingya refugees, told reporters that many had crowded into schools and mosques for the night.