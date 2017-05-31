Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Moon orders THAAD probe

President Moon Jae-in has ordered a probe into the introduction of four Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system launchers in addition to two deployed by the US military before his election, his spokesman said yesterday. Moon was “shocked” to hear that the four additional launchers, deployed to counter the North Korean missile threat, were brought in without being reported to the new government or to the public, presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan told a media briefing.

MALAYSIA

Kim murder suspects in court

Two women accused of assassinating the half-brother of the North Korean leader with a deadly nerve agent appeared in court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. They have denied murdering Kim Jong-nam, saying they were duped into believing they were taking part in a reality TV show. Lawyers slammed the prosecution for failing to furnish them with relevant documents. Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad said the defense would be given the documents before the trial.

UNITED KINGDOM

Zookeeper killed by tiger

A keeper was killed by a tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park in England, in what the zoo said appeared to have been a freak accident. The zoo in Cambridgeshire said it would remained closed while there was a full investigation and it hoped to announce further details as soon as possible. “A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Sadly the female zoo keeper died at the scene,” the BBC cited police as saying. “At no point during the incident did any animals escape their enclosures, and at no point was public safety affected in any way,” the zoo said.