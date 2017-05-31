Texas protest sparks threats of violence

AP, AUSTIN, Texas

Hundreds of protesters opposing Texas’ tough new anti-“sanctuary cities” law on Monday launched a raucous demonstration from the public gallery in the Texas House of Representatives, briefly halting work and prompting lawmakers on the floor below to scuffle — and even threaten gun violence — as tense divides over hardline immigration policies boiled over.

Activists wearing red T-shirts reading “Lucha,” or “Fight,” quietly filled hundreds of gallery seats as proceedings began.

After about 40 minutes, they began to cheer, drowning out the lawmakers below. Protesters also blew whistles and chanted: “Here to stay” and “Hey, hey, ho, ho, SB4 has got to go,” referring to the bill that Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law this month.

Some unfurled banners reading: “See you in court” and “See you at the polls.”

The House leadership stopped the session and asked state troopers to clear the gallery. The demonstration continued for about 20 minutes as officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups. There were no reports of arrests.

Texas’ new law is reminiscent of a 2010 Arizona “show your papers” measure that allowed police to inquire about a person’s immigration status during routine interactions such as traffic stops. It was eventually struck down in court.

A legislative session that began in January concluded on Monday and the day was supposed to be reserved for goofy group photographs and sappy goodbyes. Lawmakers are barred from approving most legislation on the final day.

However, even after the protest ended, tensions remained high.

Representative Ramon Romero, a Democrat from Fort Worth, said he was standing with fellow Democratic Representative Cesar Blanco of El Paso when Republican colleague Matt Rinaldi came over and said: “This is BS. That’s why I called ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement].”

Rinaldi and Blanco then began shouting at each other. A scuffle nearly ensued before other lawmakers separated the two.

Later, a group of Democratic lawmakers held a news conference to accuse Rinaldi of threatening to “put a bullet in the head” of someone on the House floor during a second near scuffle. They said the comment was made in the direction of Democratic Representative Poncho Nevarez, from the border town of Eagle Pass.

In a subsequent statement on Facebook, Rinaldi admitted saying he had called federal authorities and threatened to shoot Nevarez — but said his life was in danger, not the other way around.

“Nevarez threatened my life on the House floor after I called ICE on several illegal immigrants who held signs in the gallery which said: ‘I am illegal and here to stay,’” Rinaldi wrote.

He said Democrats were encouraging protesters to ignore police instructions and “when I told the Democrats I called ICE, Representative Ramon Romero physically assaulted me and other Democrats were held back by colleagues.”

Rinaldi said Nevarez later “told me that he would ‘get me on the way to my car.’”

Rinaldi said he responded by making it clear “I would shoot him in self-defense,” adding that he is under Texas Department of Public Safety protection.

Texas’ new law requires police chiefs and sheriffs — under the threat of jail and removal from office — to comply with federal requests to hold criminal suspects for possible deportation. Police also can ask the immigration status of anyone they stop.