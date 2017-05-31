Bombings in Baghdad kill at least 27

AFP, BAGHDAD

Two bombings killed at least 27 people and wounded more than 100 in Baghdad, officials said yesterday, as Iraqi forces fight to retake the last Islamic State group-held areas of Mosul.

In the deadliest of the two attacks, a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-rigged vehicle at a popular ice cream shop at about midnight on Monday, killing at least 16 people and wounding 75.

The bomber struck just days after the start of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during which Iraqis often stay out late shopping or socializing after breaking their daily fast.

The Islamic State group issued a statement claiming the attack, identifying the bomber as an Iraqi who targeted Shiite Muslims.

Images and footage posted on social media showed the devastating impact of the blast, which ripped through the crowded area around al-Faqma ice cream shop in the Karrada district of central Baghdad, scattering rubble across the street.

One photograph showed cups of ice cream scattered on the blood-stained ground.

Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Iraq.

Islamic State “terrorists tonight in Baghdad target children & families enjoying time together at an ice cream shop. We stand w/Iraq against this evil,” he said on Twitter.

In the second attack, a car bomb exploded yesterday morning near one of Baghdad’s main bridges, killing at least 11 people and wounding at least 35.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Islamic State militants frequently carry out car bombings targeting civilians in the Iraqi capital.

The attacks in Baghdad come as Iraqi forces fight to retake the last Islamic State-held areas of Mosul.

Iraqi forces are more than seven months into a massive operation to retake the city from militants and have already recaptured its whole east side and much of the west.

Three neighborhoods north of Mosul’s Old City — al-Shifaa, al-Saha and al-Zinjili — are now the target of a broad assault by Iraqi soldiers, police and special forces.

Iraqi officers have said that security forces have advanced against the militants since the operation was announced on Saturday, but have been reticent about releasing details.

The UN has said that up to 200,000 civilians who are believed to remain in Islamic State-held areas of the city are in grave danger and that large numbers could flee.