No clear victor in UK election debate

NY Times News Service, LONDON

After an inept start to campaigning in Britain’s general election and a pause following the Manchester bombing, British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday navigated a television debate and interview without sustaining further political damage, yet without banishing doubts about her leadership that were raised by a significant policy reversal last week.

During 90 minutes of questions put separately to May and to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, May appeared less comfortable under hard questioning, but she did not crack.

Corbyn did well, keeping his cool and sense of humor, but had difficulty explaining away his past sympathies for groups such as Hamas and Sinn Fein, while trying to paint a picture of a better future with more money for nearly every social service coming from higher taxes on corporations and those earning more than ￡80,000 a year (US$102,656).

However, neither politician emerged as a clear victor, and while the opinion polls are narrowing, May’s Tories still seem to hold a significant — though single-digit — lead over Labour for the election on Thursday next week.

May had refused to take part in a head-to-head debate with Corbyn, so both politicians appeared separately on a program in which they took questions first from voters, then from journalist Jeremy Paxman.

May was challenged over her change of heart on several issues, including an abrupt shift last week over plans to finance long-term care, and the merits of Brexit, which she once opposed, but now embraces.

She was also pressed by members of a studio audience about cuts to financing for the police, health and education.

Corbyn, while outperforming relatively low expectations, appeared vulnerable when questioned about his willingness to authorize military force, his past opposition to the Falklands War in the early 1980s, and his expressions of regret that al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden had been killed, rather than arrested and tried.

Television debates rarely affect the outcome of British elections, analysts said, but this event gave May a chance to reboot her lackluster campaign after the Manchester bombing on Monday last week, which prompted the suspension of electioneering for several days.

The attack itself was barely mentioned on the program, though Corbyn was challenged over his comments that the war on terrorism was not working, while May was called out over cuts in the police ranks, even as she said spending on counterterrorism had increased.

May’s shaky campaign and the tightening polls have undercut assumptions that she will win a resounding victory, but she is still expected to increase her narrow majority in Parliament.

Her campaign stumbled when she was forced to revisit a plan to put a hard cap on the assets that residents who receive long-term care at home may own.

The proposal, widely derided as a “dementia tax,” raised sufficient enough protests that May beat a hasty retreat, even as she insisted nothing had changed in her thinking.

During Monday night’s debate, May said that there would be an absolute limit on the amount people would have to pay, but did not specify what it would be.

The furor over long-term care and her obvious change of heart over Brexit, which she had originally opposed, have dented her claims that only she can provide the “strong and stable” leadership Britain needs as it faces very difficult negotiations over how to extract itself from the EU.