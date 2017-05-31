India’s ‘ethical hackers’ prized abroad, ignored at home

AFP, NEW DELHI

Kanishk Sajnani did not receive so much as a thank you from a major Indian airline when he contacted them with alarming news — he had hacked their Web site and could book flights anywhere in the world for free.

It was a familiar tale for India’s army of “ethical hackers,” who earn millions protecting foreign corporations and global tech giants from cyberattacks, but are largely ignored at home, their skills and altruism misunderstood or distrusted.

India produces more ethical hackers — those who break into computer networks to expose, rather than exploit, weaknesses — than anywhere else in the world.

The latest data from BugCrowd, a global hacking network, showed Indians raked in the most “bug bounties” — rewards for exposing security loopholes.

Facebook, which has long tapped hacker talent, paid more to Indian researchers in the first half of last year than any other researchers.

Indians outnumbered all other bug hunters on HackerOne, another registry of about 100,000 hackers.

One anonymous Indian hacker — “Geekboy” — has found more than 700 vulnerabilities for companies like Yahoo, Uber and Rockstar Games.

Most are young “techies” — software engineers swelling the ranks of India’s US$154 billion IT outsourcing sector whose skill set makes them uniquely gifted at cracking cybersystems.

“People who build software in many cases also understand how it can be broken,” HackerOne co-founder Michiel Prins told reporters by e-mail.

However, while technology behemoths and multinationals are increasingly reliant on this world-class hacking talent, just a handful of Indian firms run bug bounty programs.

Information volunteered by these cyber-Samaritans is often treated with indifference or suspicion, hackers and tech industry observers told reporters.

Anand Prakash, a 23-year-old security engineer who has earned US$350,000 in bug bounties, said that Facebook replied almost immediately when he notified them of a glitch allowing him to post from anyone’s account.

“But here in India, the e-mail is ignored most of the time,” Prakash told reporters from Bangalore, where he runs his own cybersecurity firm, Appsecure India. “I have experienced situations many times where I have a threatening e-mail from a legal team saying: ‘What are you doing hacking into our site?’”

Sajnani, who has hacked about a dozen Indian companies, said he was once offered a reward by a company that dropped off the radar once the bugs were fixed.

“Not getting properly acknowledged, or companies not showing any gratitude after you tried to help them, that is very annoying,” the 21-year-old told reporters from Ahmedabad, where he hunts for software glitches in between his computer engineering studies.

An unwillingness to engage its homegrown hackers has backfired spectacularly for a number of Indian start-ups, forcing a long-overdue rethink of attitudes toward cybersecurity.

In 2015, Uber-rival Ola launched what it called a “first of its kind” bounty program in India after hackers repeatedly exposed vulnerabilities in the popular app.

This month, Zomato, a food and restaurant guide operating in 23 countries, suffered an embarrassing breach when a hacker stole 17 million user records from its supposedly secure database.

The hacker — “nclay” — threatened to sell the information unless Zomato, valued at hundreds of millions of US dollars, offered bug hunters more than just certificates of appreciation for their honesty.