UK reporter faces Thai jail over gear

AFP, BANGKOK

A British journalist faces up to five years in a Thai jail after he was arrested for carrying a gas mask and plates for a bullet-proof vest through Bangkok’s main airport on his way to cover fighting in the Iraqi city of Mosul, police confirmed yesterday.

Tony Cheng, who works for China Central Television, was on Monday night detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport under a law that has been heavily criticized by media.

Gas masks and ballistic vests, which are frequently used by reporters around the world, are classified as war weapons in Thailand and require a license.

Violating the 1987 law is punishable by up to five years in jail.

“A British national was arrested and charged with illegal possession of war weapons last night at the airport,” Suvarnabhumi Airport policeman Somchart Maneerat said yesterday.

Cheng, who is married to a Thai national, and German colleague Florian Witulski were on their way to report from the war-torn Mosul, where Iraqi troops are battling the Islamic State group.

The pair previously reported from Mosul in March.

Witulski was briefly detained alongside Cheng, but was later released and has not been charged.

Cheng late on Monday posted on Facebook a photograph of the airport detention cell where he was held overnight.

The plates and gas mask were “for use in Mosul where ISIS are well-documented to be using gas,” he wrote, using an acronym for the militant group.

“I was unaware either of those things were classified as ‘war weapons,’” Cheng wrote.

Media groups have repeatedly criticized the law, and say journalists should not be punished for carrying body armor and protective gear in and out of dangerous zones.

Attempts over the years to amend the legislation have fallen on deaf ears, despite Thailand’s own history of deadly street protests and a festering Muslim insurgency in the far south.

The law was rarely enforced in Thailand until the military seized power three years ago.

“The issue has occurred quite a few times already, I am certain there will be review on this matter,” Thai junta spokesman Major General Werachon Sukhonhapatipak told reporters.

He added that journalists should inform authorities if they plan to travel with such equipment.

Yet media groups have previously said that would not protect reporters from the risk of prosecution.

In August 2015, a Hong Kong photographer was charged with violating the law for carrying a bulletproof vest and helmet while covering a deadly bombing in Bangkok.

A Thai court later quietly dropped the case.

During Thailand’s regular bouts of deadly street protests, both demonstrators and journalists have donned ballistic vests and helmets, largely without falling foul of police.

Two foreign reporters were killed by gunfire while covering the worst round of political unrest in 2010.

Neither were wearing ballistic vests when they were shot.