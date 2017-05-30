Brazilian musicians call for a new president

AP, RIO DE JANEIRO

To the sound of Brazilian popular music, thousands of protesters on Sunday took over Copacabana Beach to demand a presidential election as pressure mounted on the country’s leader to resign amid corruption allegations.

The protest-concert was called “Diretas Ja” (“Direct Elections Now”). It featured Brazilian music icons Caetano Veloso and Milton Nascimento, as well as other nationally acclaimed artists such as Maria Gadu, Criolo and Mano Brown.

Amid a dense fog, thousands of people crammed around a stage truck to sing along with the performers and demand Brazilian President Michel Temer’s resignation between songs by chanting “Temer out! Direct [elections] now!”

“This concert is neither of the right nor of the left,” said Wagner Moura, the lead actor of the Netflix series Narco and host of the event, despite a multitude of red union flags representing the left-wing Workers’ Party.

“It is for the right of the Brazilian people to choose their next president,” he said, before introducing artists on stage.

Temer’s popularity has slumped since he became president a little more than a year ago after former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office.

Some Brazilians consider his presidency illegitimate because of Rousseff’s ouster and many people are angry over his push to pass a series of economic changes, including capping government spending, loosening labor laws and reducing pension benefits.

His standing took a new hit after allegations that he endorsed paying bribes to ensure the silence of a former lawmaker who is in prison for corruption.

Brazil’s highest court is investigating Temer for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in passive corruption, based on a recording that seems to capture his approval of the hush money. Temer denies wrongdoing.

If Temer should resign or be forced out, Brazilian law calls for the speaker of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies to serve as interim president for up to 30 days until the nation’s Congress decides who would finish the term that runs through 2018.

“It is legal, but it is not ethical,” Moura said of Congress picking a new leader while polls indicate many Brazilians want any new president chosen directly by voters.

“Morally we have to elect our next president,” said Moura, who helped organize the concert with the support of left-leaning parties and social movements.

According to watchdog groups, about 60 percent of the members of both chambers of Congress are under investigation for various crimes including corruption.

“Congress is in no condition to choose” the next president, said Matheus Araujo, a business administrator who attended the protest with his baby daughter in his arms.

The embattled Temer on Sunday announced changes in his Cabinet, switching the transparency minister to justice minister and vice versa.

Critics said the move was aimed at putting Temer’s long-time friend Torquato Jardim in the crucial justice minister position.