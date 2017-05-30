‘Fake news’ to blame for Kushner reports: Trump

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the news media and dismissed leaks from the White House as “fake news,” following reports his son-in-law tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks on Twitter, US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly made the rounds of Sunday TV news shows to praise any so-called back channel communications, especially with Russia, as “a good thing.”

The Republican president returned to the White House after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe that ended on Saturday to face more questions about alleged communications between Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” Trump wrote in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday.

In a statement later on Sunday night, carried by the New York Times, Trump praised Kushner and the work he has done in the White House.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country,” he said. “I have total confidence in him. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person.”

Trump officials were preparing to establish a “war room” to address an issue that has begun to dominate his young presidency.

Two Republican US senators on Sunday played down the Kushner reports, while former US director of national intelligence James Clapper took a darker view of such contacts with representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on and I think that was the case with all of us in the intelligence community — very concerned about the nature of these approaches to the Russians,” Clapper told NBC’s Meet The Press.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, had contacts with Moscow in December last year about opening a secret back channel of communications, according to news reports published while Donald Trump was away on his trip.

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names ... it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!” Donald Trump wrote.

Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, on Saturday told reporters that so-called back-channeling was not unusual.

Kelly carried the same message on Sunday.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable,” he said on ABC’s This Week program. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing.”

US Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said such secret channels might be used in situations including peace talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan or for the release of US hostages.

“But for people associated with the campaign after that campaign has ended and where the Russians during that campaign were helping you, to try to establish a back channel and hide it from your own government, that’s a serious allegation,” he said.